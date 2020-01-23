You Can Sleep With Elephants Under the Stars in a 'Jungle Bubble' in Thailand (Video)

The Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in northern Thailand is giving the term “close to nature” a whole new meaning.

Image zoom Courtesy of Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

The stunning resort is gaining major buzz, thanks to its transparent luxury bubble suites, called Jungle Bubbles, which happen to be located in an area heavily trafficked by local elephants. That means guests will likely wake up each morning with a curious pachyderm or two staring them down.

Image zoom Courtesy of Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

According to the property, the unique 236-square-foot bubbles were designed by Eye in the Sky and constructed with high-tech polyester fabric to ensure their integrity over time.

Inside, the bubbles are air-conditioned to maximize comfort, and feature a large bedroom with a king bed and living space with a seating area. And don’t worry about having to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and accidentally running into an elephant, as there is a full en-suite (and nontransparent) bathroom as well. In fact, guests never have to leave the transparent dome, as staff will bring along a dinner basket, so visitors can watch the sun go down while animals cruise by.

Oh, and by the way, these aren’t just any elephants. According to the property, the 60 elephants living on the grounds have been rescued from Thailand's city streets and now get to live out their days in total peace.

Guests can get even more insight into their animal neighbors during one of the property’s Walking With Giants tours. On the tour, guests will take part in a walk accompanied by either a vet or biologist to learn about “how these intelligent creatures think and behave,” Etienne De Villiers, Anantara’s cluster director of public relations, explained to Apartment Therapy. De Villiers added, “Guests can observe the elephants’ social interaction in their native habitat. The fun of either a river bath or mud playtime demonstrates just how cheeky these graceful animals can be.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

Book a stay at the resort, adding a night in a bubble suite for $585/night for two people.