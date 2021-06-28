Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For everyone who feels that life is better by the beach, we've gathered the best beach resorts in the U.S.A. to help you plan your warm-weather travel. We wholeheartedly believe you can find some of the world's best beach destinations right here in the U.S. These standout U.S. beach resorts have accommodations overlooking the water, pools galore, soft sand, private beaches, and an abundance of water activities. So, whether you're trying to entertain a gaggle of children (or the adults in your life) with boogie boarding and snorkeling, or prefer to focus on beachside piña coladas, there's something for everyone at these properties.

As you plan your summer travel (or even your fall and winter travel - never dismiss the healing power of a cold-weather beach trip), here are the 15 best beach resorts in the U.S.A.

Montage Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach, California

Montage Laguna Beach aims for an experience you might find in Positano, with exceptional service, unbeatable views, and the smell of the surf. On a 30-acre bluff with 280-degree views of the Pacific, this resort looks good from all angles. Of the 258 rooms, the best are the Ocean Surf View rooms, located on the upper floors and offering great vistas of the Pacific.

The Sanctuary, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Landscape architects transplanted 160 mature live oaks for the resort's entrance avenue, and Kiawah's beach glows pink at sunset - that's the setting you're walking into on Kiawah Island. The Sanctuary, which is just 21 miles from Charleston and boasts 255 spectacular guest rooms, is an enclave of five-star service, with pools overlooking the coastal Carolina landscape and authentic Southern charm.

The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club, Sea Island, Georgia

This genteel lodge has 58 country-style rooms and on-site access to a legendary golf course. The rooms, suites, and cottages range from 700 to 4,200 square feet and have water or golf course views, plus 24-hour butler service. Grab a complimentary bicycle for a spin around the property.

Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Stateline, Nevada

Northern California and Nevada might not be the first destinations that come to mind when considering the best beach resorts in the U.S., but the Tahoe beaches are a revelation in any season. Edgewood is the only luxury South Lake Tahoe resort set right on the beach, and from sipping your coffee on an Adirondack chair on the beach to soaking in their lakeview pool, it is an out-of-the-ordinary and luxurious escape. Beyond taking advantage of the Tahoe summer beach offerings, you'll love the CBD treatments at Spa Edgewood and dining lakeside Edgewood Restaurant.

The Breakers Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Florida

Unsurpassed in terms of luxury when oil tycoon Henry Flagler built it in 1896, The Breakers outdid itself in a 1926 renovation modeled after Italian Renaissance palaces. Still, the 538-room resort, set on 140 beachfront acres, is pure drama, its palm-lined drive leading up to the twin-spired behemoth. The modern day intervenes in breezily tropical rooms, designed with white and sand tones, and in the private poolside cabanas with flat-screens and concierge service.

Ocean House, Westerly, Rhode Island

Ocean House - and really, all of Westerly, Rhode Island - is the pinnacle of New England beachfront luxury. And that's not just because Taylor Swift owns property here. A perfect alternative to the Hamptons, and about three hours from New York City, Ocean House has opulent décor and a stretch of gorgeous New England beach that's begging to be explored. Stay in one of the property's 49 guest rooms or 20 signature suites, including the epic, four-story Tower Suite with a wooden spiral staircase and a view of the Block Island Sound.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Maui, Hawaii

A favored hideout for the L.A. crowd in search of a Polynesian interlude, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea caters to every pleasurable whim with 67 cabanas and 22 "oceanfront sanctuaries" across the resort. Every suite is decorated with tropical accents and faces either the Pacific or the dramatic Haleakala volcano. There's no resort fee at this property (a rarity on Maui), so those who are looking for a little more activity can snorkel, scuba, or take yoga classes for free.

Stephanie Inn Hotel, Cannon Beach, Oregon

A shingled hotel that overlooks the famous Haystack Rock on Oregon's northern coast, Stephanie Inn Hotel offers 41 rooms equipped with fireplaces and private balconies. Plus, the hotel provides everything you need for a crackling bonfire on the sand. Nab one of the Oceanfront Corner Suite rooms on the second floor for the best views of Haystack Rock.

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, Island of Hawaii, Hawaii

On Hawaii's Big Island, Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection went through a $200 million reimagination in 2021. It's home to CanoeHouse, the resort's waterfront restaurant, a Goop store (the brand's first Hawaiian venture), and brand-new 4,000-square-feet residences which each feature private pools. Overall, you'll come for the Kohala Coast beaches, but stay for the once-in-a-lifetime sunsets.

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, Encinitas, California

Alila Marea is on the pristine Southern California coast, below Orange County but just above San Diego. The resort debuted in 2021 - it's actually the first new build from Alila Resorts in the U.S. - and it has a spectacular culinary program under chef Claudette Zepeda and ultra-chic beach-inspired décor. Nearly every room on the property faces the water, and you'll love their pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the plethora of on-property activities, from daily morning beach yoga to biking along the coast.

Four Seasons Resort, Hualalai, Island of Hawaii, Hawaii

Four Seasons Resort, Hualalai on the Big Island of Hawaii is a gorgeous, isolated resort where the majority of the 228 ocean view rooms just went through a significant renovation. The resort is popular with Hollywood celebrities for good reason: The grounds border the dramatic volcanic rock coast with seawater and freshwater swimming pools, and an open-air spa teems with tropical vegetation.

Gurney's Montauk Resort, Montauk, New York

There are several reasons New Yorkers flood to Montauk every year - and one of those reasons is the stunning Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, set right on the beach. Choose from 158 rooms, suites, and cottages. Every room has a view of the ocean, but you might just want to opt for one of the exquisite cottages with a private deck and al fresco fire pit. From dining at the Bungalows by the Sea to sipping cocktails at their iconic Beach Club, Gurney's is a scene you don't want to miss in the summer.

The Lodge at Kukui'ula, Kauai, Hawaii

As Hawaiian islands go, Kauai is known for having a substantial amount of uninhabited land, which means it's synonymous with stunning (and fairly uncrowded) beaches. One of the best places to enjoy Kauai's vibrantly white-and-blue beaches is at the Lodge at Kukui'ula, on the south shore of the island. Comprised of cottage rentals in three different "neighborhoods" of the property, this is a resort that truly feels like a home away from home. At the Lodge at Kuk, guests will find a 10-acre working organic farm, a surplus of water activities and equipment rentals at Huaka'i Outfitters, multiple pools, golf, tennis, and plenty more to keep everyone occupied.

Mandarin Oriental, Miami, Florida

At Mandarin Oriental, Miami, views of downtown Miami's skyline and Biscayne Bay come with a carefully modulated elegance, evident in the design of the curvy white building and the cream-colored marble baths that open onto generous balconies. The hotel is located on Brickell Key, a small residential island within walking distance of downtown, and it has all the advantages of a waterfront resort. This ever-opulent beachfront hotel has a private infinity-edge pool, a next-level Presidential Suite (on the 19th floor), and a soothing Asian-inspired spa.

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, Little Torch Key, Florida