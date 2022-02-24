Amara Resort and Spa now has a new, inspired-by-nature aesthetic.

This Sedona Hotel Has a Luxe Spa, Fire Pits, and Incredible Views of the Red Rocks for a Dreamy Desert Getaway

Pool with desert rock formation in view in the distance

Amara Resort and Spa was already one of Northern Arizona's most sought-after accommodations thanks to its deluxe amenities, top-notch service, and coveted location among Sedona, Arizona's iconic red rocks. With the property's recent multimillion-dollar renovation, however, Amara has a totally new look that plays to the resort's strengths, which lie at the intersection of natural beauty and luxury.

Completed in late October 2021, the extensive renovation brought upgrades to all 100 guest rooms and public spaces, including the resort's signature restaurant, SaltRock Southwest Kitchen and their coveted Amara Spa.

The resort now features a "tree lodge" aesthetic, per a statement released by the hotel, that's influenced by the five elements of nature: earth, wood, metal, fire, and water. These themes can be seen throughout Amara, starting in the rooms, where guests will find calming neutral tones and organic textures accented by a deep-blue wall inspired by the creek that flows near the resort. Wooden elements are also heavily used in the guest rooms through bedside lamps, new furnishings, and headboards made from local, fallen trees. Meanwhile, the bathrooms offers walk-in showers with rain shower heads and large porcelain tiles that highlight the sandstone layers underneath.

Guest bedroom suite at Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona Credit: Jeff Zaruba

Interior suite living room at Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona Credit: Jeff Zaruba

"Amara has long been a favorite destination for travelers visiting Sedona from all parts of the world and we are proud to showcase this impressive renovation that reflects a more modern and inspired look and feel," said Nick Solomon, general manager of Amara, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Those looking for a boutique experience with genuine service will find something truly special here at Amara."

But before guests reach their accommodations, the revamped lobby will set the scene with high, vaulted ceilings, constellation-inspired chandeliers, wooden furniture, and a beautifully curated art collection. The focal point, however, is the bar that stretches out from the on-site restaurant SaltRock Southwest Kitchen, inviting guests to grab a drink and relax.

Interior bar, Salt Rock, at Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona Credit: Jeff Zaruba

Inside SaltRock, returning guests will also notice upgrades such as expanded banquette seating, Himalayan salt accent walls, a community dining table, antique mirrors, and an expansive, fire pit-dotted outdoor patio with stunning red rock formations.

Vortex yoga room at Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona Credit: Jeff Zaruba

The Amara Spa has also been upgraded for both guests looking to relax and those keeping up with their fitness routines. Throughout the spa, there are new finishes and features, including the addition of a brand-new 24-hour fitness center and retail outpost. Spa-goers will love the resort's yoga class offerings, followed by a dip in the hotel's heated, zero-edge pool.

For more information about Amara Resort and Spa, visit the property's website.