Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa—these are the destinations that likely come to mind when you’re planning your dream safari holiday. But what about Zambia? The oft-overlooked country is rich with wildlife, and the national parks are virtually devoid of tourists who don’t stray far beyond Victoria Falls.It’s increasingly attractive to in-the-know safari-goers looking for something under-the radar. And it’s a true adventure-seeker’s haven—this is the birthplace of the walking safari, after all.Now, there’s a new camp for discerning travelers to the Lower Zambezi National Park, home to enormous herds of elephants as well as an impressive concentration of lions and leopards. Amanzi Camp opened this month as a sister property to the nearby Anabezi Camp, which is barely a year old itself.While it’s billed as a more “rustic” alternative to Anabezi, luxury-lovers need not fret: each of the four spacious tents is 500 square feet of sheer bush bliss. Think gossamer linens, indoor bathrooms, colorful throws, and—our favorite—hammock swings, where you can gaze over the Ngwenya Channel and get some game viewing in from the privacy of your deck. If ever there was a time to head to Zambia, this is it.Sarah Khan is based in Cape Town and covers South Africa for Travel + Leisure. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram