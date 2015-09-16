Amanzi Camp: Why Zambia Should Be Your Next Safari Destination
It’s increasingly attractive to in-the-know safari-goers looking for something under-the radar. And it’s a true adventure-seeker’s haven—this is the birthplace of the walking safari, after all.
Now, there’s a new camp for discerning travelers to the Lower Zambezi National Park, home to enormous herds of elephants as well as an impressive concentration of lions and leopards. Amanzi Camp opened this month as a sister property to the nearby Anabezi Camp, which is barely a year old itself.
While it’s billed as a more “rustic” alternative to Anabezi, luxury-lovers need not fret: each of the four spacious tents is 500 square feet of sheer bush bliss. Think gossamer linens, indoor bathrooms, colorful throws, and—our favorite—hammock swings, where you can gaze over the Ngwenya Channel and get some game viewing in from the privacy of your deck. If ever there was a time to head to Zambia, this is it.
Sarah Khan is based in Cape Town and covers South Africa for Travel + Leisure. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
The camp is positioned right on the banks of the Ngwenya Channel.
Safari fans will love the camp's proximity to the Lower Zambezi National Park.
The camp offers four tents, each with with two double beds on a raised teak deck.
All tents have an indoor shower and bathroom.
A private sitting area and balcony for each tent overlooks the Zambezi.
Another balcony view.
Each tent is a spacious 500 square feet, with fine linens and furniture inside.
The main area offers stunning views of nearby islands that are home to a group of majestic elephant bulls.
The pool deck sits just above the Zambezi River.
The Lower Zambezi National Park is home to enormous herds of elephants, as well as an impressive concentration of lions and leopards.
Conservation is a key part of the camp's operations (most of the wood was salvaged, and its overall footprint is small), and it works with Conservation Lower Zambezi, a local non-profit, to preserve the local wildlife and natural resources of the Lower Zambezi.