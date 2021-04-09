This Gorgeous Utah Resort Just Opened a Steel Stairway That's Suspended 400 Feet Above the Desert

If you think Amangiri's Camp Sarika is gorgeous, just wait until you see the view from the Utah retreat's epic new Cave Peak stairway.

The Cave Peak stairway features a mere 120 steps, but it's set a whopping 400 feet above the rugged Utah desert. The steel suspension bridge sits at the end of Amangiri's via ferrata, an iron climbing path designed to traverse difficult mountain landscapes. Travelers willing to brave both will earn a one-of-a-kind desert vista.

"This bridge would terrify my mother if she saw me on it," Cindy Hirschfeld wrote for Private Clubs Magazine. "I'm looking down past my feet and through the slats of an 18-inch-wide grated deck — the only thing between me and the 400-foot chasm directly below."

Cave Peak aerial stariway sky ladder Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Aman

The Daily Mail described it as a "sky ladder." The stairway, believed to be the longest climb of its kind in the Northern Hemisphere, is more than 200 feet long and provides a rare opportunity to soar above a magnificent remote landscape.

Amangiri is a luxury resort that spans 600 acres in Canyon Point, Utah. It's situated just north of the Arizona border and tucked into a valley that offers sweeping views and easy access to the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Amangiri, Utah Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Aman

The property includes several exhilarating via ferrata trails. The Studhorse route is a 150-meter vertical climb up Studhorse Mesa. Climbers use steel rungs to make their ascent toward Skylight Arch, where they'll be met with stunning views of Lake Powell, Navajo Mountain and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.