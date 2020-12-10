The Newest Luxury Hotel Coming to NYC Is Home to a Jaw-dropping Pool With Central Park Views

Luxury hotel brand Aman is coming to one of the greatest cities in the world.

The Aman New York has announced that it will begin welcoming visitors in spring 2021, pressing ahead with an opening in the Crown Building on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street.

And it’s going to have some of the most remarkable hotel pools anywhere.

The 83-room property will also feature 22 private residences — a first for Aman. Those one- to six-bedroom apartments will offer access to hotel amenities, along with outdoor terraces and heated swimming pools. At least one will feature an incredible panorama of Central Park.

That’s not to say that hotel guests will be wanting for indulgence. A three-story spa will house an indoor swimming pool, numerous treatment rooms and hydrotherapy options, a banya (or Russian-style sauna), and a hammam. The wellness center will also feature plunge pools, outdoor terraces, yoga facilities, and gym equipment.

Three restaurants are planned: Nama, which will serve sushi; Arva, with an Italian menu and Central Park views; and The Wine Library, to be used for private events. A cocktail spot, aptly named The Bar, will focus on local beer and spirits producers, Aman said in a statement.

As for the rooms, suites, and residences, they’ll have a cool, calming look, from project architect Jean-Michel Gathy, whose firm Denniston has collaborated on numerous Aman projects. (Gathy has also worked on the Chedi Muscat in Oman, the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, and the One&Only Reethi Rah and Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives, among others.)

The New York property will be just the latest newcomer for Aman, which has seen a rapid expansion in recent years despite the pandemic. Among the other new hotels from the brand are Camp Sarika in Utah and the Aman Kyoto. The company has also announced a new wellness-focused brand, Janu, with hotels planned in Japan, Montenegro, and Saudi Arabia.