Hilton Just Opened a Brand New All-inclusive Resort in Mexico — and It Has 14 Restaurants and 2 Infinity Pools

An infinity pool and exterior of the new All-inclusive hilton Resort in Mexico

An infinity pool and exterior of the new All-inclusive hilton Resort in Mexico

In August, Hilton announced it's expanding its all-inclusive portfolio with the brand-new Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort.

Located between the Bay of Banderas and the Sierra Madre Mountain on Mexico's Pacific Coast, the new 444-room hotel comes with a whopping 14 restaurants and bars, two infinity pools, and the peace of mind that you don't need to pack anything but a bathing suit and a smile.

The lobby at the new All-inclusive hilton Resort in Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Hilton

"With this newest addition to our rapidly growing portfolio in Mexico, we reinforce our commitment to continued expansion in both the all-inclusive segment and in one of the most desired leisure destinations in Latin America," Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton, shared in a statement. "We are excited to welcome guests to Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, where there is something for everyone — first-class facilities and amenities, a gorgeous setting amid the beach and lush rainforest, magnificent sunsets, and exquisite cuisine."

Each of the hotel's accommodations includes a walk-in rainfall shower and a private balcony or terrace overlooking the Pacific coastline. When they're ready to leave their lavish rooms, guests can head to the resort's Eforea Spa, an oceanfront wellness and relaxation center that offers its own stunning views of the beaches around Puerto Vallarta. There, guests can book massage treatments and facials, or simply sit in its hydrotherapy pools, steam room, sauna, and whirlpools.

A junior suite with two queens at the new All-inclusive hilton Resort in Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Hilton

Presidential suite living room at the new All-inclusive hilton Resort in Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Hilton

Following a treatment, guests can indulge in a tasty meal including bites of seafood, Asian, Italian, tapas, sushi, and Mexican delights across the resort's restaurants like the Vela Food Hall, Maxal, Seasalt, and Sunan restaurants.

The cevicheria at the new All-inclusive hilton Resort in Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Hilton

As an added bonus, the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort also participates in Hilton Honors, which means that members who book directly will also have access to instant benefits, member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi, and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.