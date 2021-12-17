Club Med Just Opened an All-inclusive Ski Resort in Canada — and We Got a First Look

Club Med Quebec, the first-ever Club Med resort in Canada, opened on Dec. 3, bringing an all-inclusive, ski-in, ski-out experience to the charming region of Charlevoix, located about an hour and a half from Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport. I got to experience the property firsthand ahead of its official opening, hitting the slopes (and the après-ski bar, spa, and more) for a taste of the Club Med Quebec experience.

Making maple syrup snow candy at Club Med Québec Credit: Aurele Lavalle/Courtesy of Club Med Québec

The joy of all-inclusive vacations comes in part from their simplicity — your accommodations, food and drink, activities, and sometimes even supervised kids programs are part of your nightly rate, so you can relax and know that everything is already taken care of. And ski vacations done à la carte can be a lot of work; You have to pay for lift tickets, rent ski gear, perhaps enroll yourself and your kids in ski school, and lug all your gear from hill to hill. Those expenses can really add up, and first-timers might be a little intimidated by the process.

That's where an all-inclusive ski vacation, like the experience now available at Club Med Quebec, comes in, to streamline your entire trip and make sure the only thing you have to worry about is whether or not you're ready for that black diamond run. Everything you need is located in the main building — from equipment rentals to ski school sign-up — and with ski lockers just a short walk from the slopes at Le Massif de Charlevoix, you can enjoy a care-free ski vacation in an absolutely beautiful destination.

Of course, while winter sports are a major draw here, there's plenty to do on and off the slopes. After a day out in the snow, guests can relax with an après-ski drink at one of the two bars or unwind at the Club Med Spa by Sothys. And guests can choose between two restaurants — the main buffet-style eatery or the table-service, family-style gourmet lounge — for their meals (prepared with many locally sourced ingredients for a true taste of the region). Year-round activities include hiking, swimming, and additional excursions off-property, with plenty for all ages. Younger guests will love programming designed just for them at the supervised children's clubs, and parents will appreciate the option to hit the slopes or spa on their own.

As someone who loves skiing and all ski-adjacent activities (like après-ski drinks, spa days, sipping cozy hot cocoa while watching snow fall), this was an ideal situation for me. I loved how hassle-free the experience was from start to finish. I live in NYC, so Quebec is just a four-hour flight, and once I made it to Club Med, the experience was seamless and fun, thanks to the wonderfully friendly staff.

A bar lounge area at Club Med Québec Credit: Courtesy of Club Med Québec

The resort has 302 guest rooms and a 25-suite Exclusive Collection space at the top of the resort with incredible views of the St. Lawrence River and exclusive amenities including concierge service, a dedicated bar with daily Champagne service, and a lounge just for those guests. Throughout the rooms and the rest of the resort, guests will find design influenced by Canada's natural beauty.

A bedroom at Club Med Québec Credit: Annie Fafard/Courtesy of Club Med Québec

Club Med Quebec adds to the brand's portfolio of all-inclusive ski resorts located across the French, Swiss, and Italian Alps, as well as in China and Japan. The new four-season resort promises family-friendly vacations throughout the year, with hiking and outdoor adventures in the summer, beautiful fall foliage, and of course, plenty of winter sports. And another exciting Club Med ski resort is opening in just a few years, this time in the United States. Club Med recently announced that an all-inclusive, ski-in, ski-out mountain resort will be opening in Snowbasin, Utah in December 2024.