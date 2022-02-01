You Can Drink Tropical Cocktails on a Floating Tiki Bar at This All-inclusive Resort in the Florida Keys

It's time to step away from your computer, your responsibilities, and your everyday life and come drink fruity cocktails at a floating tiki bar in paradise instead.

Tucked away in the Florida Keys, travelers can find Bungalows Key Largo, an all-inclusive, adults-only property that's on a mission to help everyone chill out and find their zen.

The 12-acre property sits just an hour's drive south of Miami, and guests can book one of its 135 private bungalows, each with its own alfresco soaking tub and garden shower. Each bungalow also has its own beach cruisers so guests can move about in style.

For those who'd like to be social, there are two pools, two Jacuzzis, three piers, and plentiful beachfront cabanas to spend the day in as well. There are also three restaurants on the property for grabbing a bite, a full-service spa, and a plethora of all-inclusive activities like paddle boarding, kayaking, yoga classes, and more. But perhaps the best thing about the resort is its epic floating tiki bars.

For those looking to hit the water without having to do any of that aforementioned paddling work, the resort is offering the chance to hop aboard one of its floating tiki boats. The boats take guests around the gorgeous bay, where they can look down through the crystalline waters and try to spot a few fish and maybe a marine mammal or two.

The tiki boats are not a part of the all-inclusive experience, but they run at just $50 per person. The boats depart each day at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m., making them the perfect activity for an afternoon cocktail while vacationing with your family, friends, or partner.