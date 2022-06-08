15 of the Best Punta Cana All-inclusive Resorts

Here are 15 of the best adults-only and family-friendly all-inclusive resorts in Punta Cana.

Located in the eastern region of the Dominican Republic, this popular beach destination features 30 miles of white-sand coastline, the turquoise Caribbean Sea, and an abundance of resorts. Visitors to Punta Cana enjoy water sports that include snorkeling, scuba diving, boating, and fishing, as well as lounging by hotel pools, indulging in spa treatments, or playing golf on one of the area's many beautiful courses.

Enhancing the experience of total relaxation, Punta Cana all-inclusive resorts offer guests the comfort of knowing the cost of their vacation up front. There's no need to sign dinner and drink checks or wonder what the bill will be at checkout. From adults-only resorts to family-oriented hotels with water parks and kids' clubs, Punta Cana all-inclusive resorts are the choice for many vacationers looking for a care-free holiday.

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Aerial view of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Choose from accommodations like swim-up suites and two-story villas, and start your Margaritaville stay with an exotic drink from your in-room refreshment center. Or head for one of the five signature bars for a cocktail or cold beer. You can dine at one of the six restaurants or relax with room service, available 24 hours a day. Entertainment, the pool, free fitness classes, tennis, pickleball, and water sports ensure you're never bored. With the Parakeets Kids' Club, there's programming for young vacationers aged 4-12.

The Reserve at Paradisus

Caribbean Group Getaways: The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Credit: Courtesy of RA Pope

The all-inclusive rate at The Reserve includes three meals with a choice of three á la carte restaurants and a poolside snack bar, as well as wine, cocktails, and premium brand drinks at the resort's two bars. Tennis, sailing, windsurfing, kayaking, and biking are among the daily activities available, in addition to enrichment opportunities like dance classes, painting, photography, and wine tasting. There's a kids zone, family pool, and a splash pool for little ones. Gratuities, taxes, and service charges are also included.

Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana

The night time view of the pool at Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana Credit: Courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel’s All-Inclusive Resorts

Activities at this all-inclusive, family-friendly resort include volleyball, water aerobics, tennis, and a kids' club with entertainment for youngsters. With 13 pools, bowling, laser tag, arcade games, an escape room, and "flowrider" waves in the main pool, there's always plenty to do. Meals and snacks in nine restaurants, nightly entertainment, live music, taxes, and gratuities are included along with Wi-Fi and unlimited phone calls to the continental U.S. and Canada.

Bahia Principe Grand Punta Cana

Guests at this family-friendly, all-inclusive resort also have access to the facilities, restaurants, and entertainment at nearby Grand Bahia Principe Bavaro and Grand Bahia Principe Turquesa. The rate covers one hour daily for kayaks, tennis, catamarans, and snorkeling, and there's a Mini-Club for children ages 4-12. Drinks at hotels are included in the daily rate (additional charge for premium brands), and mini-bars in guest rooms are restocked daily with snacks, juice, soft drinks, and beer.

The Level at Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort

The Level Suite at Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort Credit: Courtesy of Melia Hotels International

VIP amenities at this adults-only hotel on Bavaro Beach include an exclusive check-in area, private pool, and a spa where guests can choose one service from a selected menu per stay. The all-inclusive rate includes three meals and snacks at either á la carte or buffet restaurants and unlimited drinks at the resort's 14 bars as well as all hotel taxes, gratuities, and resort fees. There's nightly entertainment, tennis, kayaks, canoes, windsurfing, sailing, and diving demonstrations at the pool.

Breathless Punta Cana Resort and Spa

This adults-only beachfront resort features 750 suites with contemporary decor and private terraces. Eight á la carte restaurants, a buffet, café, and grill on the beach are included in the all-inclusive rate, along with top-shelf cocktails and 24-hour room service. The rate also covers fitness classes, live DJ music, a pool with swim-up bar, and entertainment. Guests have complimentary exchange privileges at Dreams Onyx with additional dining and cocktail venues.

Hilton La Romana Resort and Spa

Aerial view of beach and exterior of Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Adult Only Resort Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Hotels

This all-inclusive, adults-only resort features a casino nightly from 7:00 pm until 2:00 am as well as a spa, fitness center, and optional excursions for guests. In addition, activities include windsurfing, snorkeling, dance lessons, beach volleyball, board games, and hitting the water in catamarans and kayaks. Casual and fine dining are available at five different venues, along with additional options at the neighboring Hilton La Romana all-inclusive family resort.

Hilton La Romana Resort and Water Park

Aerial view of Hilton La Romana Resort & Water Park, Punta Cana Credit: Courtesy of Hilton

The resort's new water park — with tube slides, lazy river, kids' splash zone, and mini waterslides — makes it a popular destination for families. The all-inclusive beachfront resort features family-sized guest rooms and eight dining venues including a buffet, a grill, pizzeria, and a café. Room service is available around the clock, and a complimentary mini-bar is stocked in each room. The Teens Club, supervised children's program, ping pong, board games, and pool games provide plenty to do for all ages.

Nickelodeon Punta Cana

Pineapple suite at the Nickelodeon Resort in Punta Cana Credit: Courtesy of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resort Punta Cana

This lively, family-friendly resort offers a variety of accommodations that include suites, connecting rooms, spacious villas, swim-up suites with private pools, and The Pineapple, inspired by SpongeBob's undersea home, with 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, an infinity pool, and more. The Aqua Nick Water Park, Character Central, and Club Nick are entertaining for kids, and for adults, there's the spa for some time to relax. Restaurants feature Italian cuisine, Asian fusion, poolside casual dining, and more.

Catalonia Bavaro Beach Golf and Casino Resort

This all-inclusive family resort boasts sandy beaches, lush landscaping, lakes, and tropical gardens. Rates include a welcome cocktail, three meals at buffet restaurants, snacks until 2:00 a.m., four á la carte dinners per person during a week stay, alcoholic beverages and fresh juices at the beach, and wine, beer, and soft drinks at bars and restaurants. There's a weekly beach party with a live show and Latin dance lessons for guests. Activities include tennis, soccer, pétanque, and golf instruction (one hour) as well as golf green fees.

Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana

Aerial view of Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt

Located on the shores of Juanillo Beach, this all-inclusive, all-ages resort offers ocean views and a long list of amenities. Guests can choose from an array of infinity pools, a water park, floating swim-up suites, six restaurants, seven bars, and a world-class fitness center. Professional musicians and dancers provide nightly entertainment in the resort's outdoor amphitheater. For young visitors, there's a kids club' and supervised games, and guests ages 13-17 can experience Formula 1 racing at the teen club.

Royalton Splash Punta Cana

This Autograph Collection all-inclusive resort and casino is home to one of the Caribbean's largest water parks as well as a stretch of white-sand beach. The resort features 525 rooms and suites, six restaurants, bars, casino, pools, tennis, spa, and a fitness center. Families will appreciate the Kids Club for youngsters ages 4-12, and there's the Hangout Teens Club with video games, ping pong, and billiards for 13-17 year olds. Guests also have access to the nearby Royalton Punta Cana.

Zoetry Agua Punta Cana

Aerial view of Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Credit: Courtesy of Zoëtry Resorts

This 96-suite boutique resort is set on Uvero Alto beach, with a coral reef just offshore. Eco-friendly architecture, hard woods, palapa roofs, and natural stone add to the beauty, style, and sustainability of the resort. Guests enjoy Caribbean and international cuisine at the four á la carte restaurants, 24-hour private in-suite dining, and unlimited top-shelf liquors. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, maid service three times daily, mini-bar refreshed twice daily, pool and beach wait service, welcome bottle of rum, sparkling wine and fresh fruit daily, and a welcome beach bag.

Grand Bavaro Princess Punta Cana

This all-suite resort, set on Bavaro Beach, features 1,290 spacious suites including 266 Platinum Suites, 836 Bungalow Suites, 164 Family Club Junior Suites, 22 Honeymoon Suites, and two Presidential Suites. The all-inclusive rate covers three meals and snacks daily at ten restaurants, a coffee shop, a pizzeria, and 13 bars, including a 24-hour sports bar. There's one relaxing swimming pool near the spa and another for adults and children near the beach. Guests have access to non-motorized water sports, a fully equipped gym, tennis courts, soccer, volleyball, and a kids' club for ages 4-12.

Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana

Aerial view of exterior at Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana Credit: Courtesy of Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana