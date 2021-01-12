These All-inclusive Resorts in the Maldives Are Perfect for Diving, Snorkeling, and Dreamy Views

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Laze away in the sanctuary of an overwater bungalow, lounge on white sand beaches, and admire some of the world's most exotic marine life during a snorkeling excursion. You can experience all this and more in the Maldives: a chain of nearly 1,200 gorgeous islands that fan out across the Indian Ocean.

Many of the top-rated properties in the archipelago offer "half board" or "full board" options, in which just breakfast or breakfast and dinner are offered as part of the nightly rate. Keep in mind, however, that there are surprisingly few true all-inclusive in the Maldives, and even fewer packages that include high-end liquor and excursions.

To help you sort through the options, we've picked some of the best Maldives all-inclusives that include epicurean delights, dreamy accommodations, and ultra-luxe extras. There might even be a private lagoon with your name on it.

Image zoom Credit: "Katha Yaemboonruang"Courtesy of Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa

The airy suites and overwater villas at Centara Grand are a welcome reward after a seaplane and a speedboat ride. Some even feature private plunge pools and steps that lead directly into a sparkling coral reef. Upon check-in, you'll be met with a glass of champagne, signaling the start to your carefree vacation. Thanks to the generous all-inclusive plan at this family-friendly outpost (notably one of the most inclusive in the country) guests can enjoy a spa credit and excursions, like a sunset cruise or snorkeling tour. That's on top of all meals and drinks, including a mini-bar that's refreshed daily and includes alcohol.

LUX* South Ari Atoll

On the island of Dhidhoofinolhu, the aptly-named LUX* South Ari Atoll, with its 193 villas perched above a lagoon, offers a perfect balance of indulgent pampering and action-packed adventures. The standard all-inclusive rate covers meals and drinks at six of the eight onsite eateries, yoga classes, access to the spa's plunge pool and garden, an impressive selection of watersports, and a snorkeling trip to the house reef. Grab a cold brew from the café (beans roasted on-site) before perfecting your tan at one of two infinity pools.

Maafushivaru

Go barefoot, or go home. Here at Maafushivaru, the reception area, as well as certain lounges and walkways, are all sand-floored. Accommodations range from spacious Beach and Pool Villas with outdoor rainfall showers and private decks, to splurge-worthy Water Villas, built right over the lagoon and accessible by private walkway. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets, high tea, and most beverages (spirits, cocktails, and wines by the glass) are included in the all-inclusive plan, in addition to a sunset cruise and the use of snorkeling equipment. Yours will be the only footprints in the sand at Lonubo, a tiny deserted islet that shares the same lagoon and is exclusive to guests at Maafushivaru. Lonubo can even be booked for an overnight stay, or at the very least, a romantic dinner for two — albeit for an additional cost.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lily Beach Resort & Spa

Lily Beach Resort & Spa

Jacuzzi plunge pools, luxury amenities, direct beach access, and unmatched ocean views — these are the delights that await guests staying in a glass-floored villa or suite at Lily Beach Resort & Spa. With the Platinum Plan, you can send the kids off to Turtle Kids Club while you enjoy unlimited cocktails and live entertainment at the resort's seven restaurants and bars. Each guest receives three complimentary excursions per stay, which might be a sunset cruise, coral garden snorkeling, or a day trip to a local fishing village.

Komandoo Maldives Island Resort

This adults-only retreat in the Lhaviyani Atoll facilitates romance in every way, with overwater and beach villas (many of which have private Jacuzzi tubs) and an all-inclusive gold package that includes a sunset cruise and a one-hour spa treatment per week. The resort invites you to explore, with a group windsurfing trip and other excursions all part of the rate. And while it's not included with the package, guests should still make a reservation at Hurawalhi Maldives — Komandoo's sister property — for lunch or dinner at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant. While you work your way through the tasting menu, you can watch tropical fish, turtles, and even manta rays flit past your table, submerged 5.8 meters under the cobalt waters.

Kandolhu Maldives

Each of the 30 stylish villas at this intimate resort are a dream for architecture fans, with five distinct floor plans that capitalize on their locations throughout the property. Soak in a bathtub set behind floor-to-ceiling windows with nothing but blue in sight. If that isn't enough to keep you on the grounds, Kandolhu's Ultimate Inclusions plan covers all meals at the resort's five restaurants, wines found in your personal wine chiller, a spa discount, and more, including either one snorkeling tour or champagne sunset cruise per person, per stay.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Constance Hotels & Resorts

Constance Moofushi

Hop aboard a Maldivian dhoni boat for your complimentary 90-minute excursion around the island of Moofushi, nestled within the South Ari Atoll, because the Cristal All-Inclusive Package at this Constance resort leaves nothing to be desired. You can have pancakes by the pool, unlimited signature cocktails, and all of your meals at the sand-floored restaurant where the menu changes daily. Even wine pairings from the expansive wine cellar are covered. There are also more than 30 dive sites within a half hour of the island (additional fees apply), but you'll likely be perfectly happy spending your time relaxing in your thatch-roofed villa floating above the turquoise sea.

Constance Halaveli

Moofushi's sister property, Constance Halaveli, caters to multigenerational trips, with family, two-story, and presidential villa options, and the on-site Constance Kids Club, where little ones can play in the sand, learn how to make pizza and ice cream, or watch movies. Plus, all villas come with a private plunge pool and terrace. The island itself is shaped like a dhoni and sits in the North Ari Atoll, making it a prime location for diving, snorkeling, and dolphin watching. The all-inclusive rate takes care of all meals and beverages (at select restaurants and bars), free Wi-Fi, and two scheduled water excursions per stay, among plenty of other perks like complimentary in-room movies and snorkeling equipment.

Adaaran Prestige Water Villas All Inclusive

Twenty upscale villas, outfitted with chic, wooden interiors and glass-bottomed sundecks, hover over the waters of the Raa Atoll. Take full advantage of Adaaran Prestige's abundant amenities and lovely details, like sparkling wine upon arrival, daily fresh fruit and hors d'oeuvres, and nightly turndown service, complete with petit fours. Should you actually have a need for something, butler services is on-call around the clock. Booking the all-inclusive package gets you meals and drinks, a beach dining experience, a 30-minute spa treatment, one diving session, and a sunset photo cruise or nighttime fishing tour.

Image zoom Credit: Sean Fennessy

Four Seasons Private Island at Voavah

For $36,000 per night, you can cross "live like a celebrity on a remote private island" off your bucket list. Voavah assures prospective guests that there are accommodations for private staff, should they need it, and that flying in big name acts to create a mini-Coachella is totally doable. It's all about supreme luxury at the seven-bedroom, three-villa paradise situated on UNESCO territory. The resort even boasts its own yacht and seaplane, private chefs, and a spa stilted above the lagoon. The stay is fully customizable: snorkel with manta rays in the morning, enjoy a lobster-themed dinner, and end the night reveling in the talents of a Maldivian dance troupe.

Meeru Island Resort & Spa

Looking for a truly classic Maldivian experience? Meeru Island Resort & Spa is one of the oldest and largest resorts in all of the Maldives, and with all that property comes plenty of things to do. Hang out on the family-friendly or adults-only side of the resort (yes, Meeru has both) — either way, you can spend your vacation dining at globally inspired restaurants and bars, trying your hand at different water sports, and blissing out at the resort's two spas. With the resort's All Inclusive Plus Package, you'll score daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at one of two buffet-style restaurants, one dinner at Meeru's acclaimed Asian Wok Restaurant, unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, free group snorkeling, windsurfing, golf driving range lessons, and more.

Kihaa Maldives

When it comes to privacy, Kihaa Maldives takes things to a whole new level. Based on its own private island in Baa Atoll, this family-friendly resort is what luxury all-inclusive dreams are made of. While the resort offers free breakfast each day to all guests, those who choose the resort's all-inclusive package can also score daily breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks at Hanifaru Bay, Kihaa's main buffet restaurant. Adventurous guests may also try their hand at snorkeling, diving, windsurfing, and jet skiing, while visitors who prefer blissful relaxation can indulge in a range of massages and beauty treatments at the resort's award-winning overwater spa. Younger guests will especially enjoy the fun and safe Kids Club program, but it's the once-in-a-lifetime excursions, such as dolphin safaris, sunset cruises, and trips to local villages that the whole family will never forget.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Baros Maldives

Baros Maldives