19 Los Cabos All-inclusive Resorts for a Sunny, Stress-free Getaway

A vacation in Los Cabos, at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, is a treat, with sunny weather, blue seas, and hotels ranging from beachy casual to ultra-luxe. Many travelers enjoy the ease of all-inclusive resorts, especially when the goal is relaxation with no worries about signing bar tabs or restaurant checks. There are lots of all-inclusive resorts in Los Cabos, and selecting the best one for you takes some research and planning.

Are you traveling with children and looking for plenty of activities to keep them entertained? Would you prefer an adults-only resort? Do you enjoy lively nightlife, pool parties, and dancing, or a serene atmosphere and quiet poolside reading? What costs are included? These are some things to think about.

Here are 19 of the best San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas all-inclusive resorts to get you started.

Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa

Villa La Valencia Beach Resort and Spa Pools in Cabo Credit: Courtesy of The Villa Group

This new luxury resort along Golden Beach in Los Cabos features an infinity pool, four restaurants, five bars, fitness center, beachfront Jacuzzis, and the destination's longest lazy river — all part of the all-inclusive plan. The 308-room property offers a kids' club and adults-only pool.

Secrets Puerto Los Cabos Golf & Spa Resort

Set along the Pacific Coast, this all-inclusive, adults-only luxury resort offers 500 all-suite oceanfront rooms and an optional Preferred Club for an upgraded experience. Meals at five a la carte restaurants, buffet venue, grill, and cafe are included. Golf at Puerto Los Cabos Golf Club is available for an extra fee.

Krystal Grand Los Cabos

The resort's all-inclusive plan includes unlimited food and beverages at seven restaurants that include Asian, Mexican, and Italian cuisine, as well as a Sky Lounge and four cocktail bars. An infinity pool, adults-only pool, theme parties, evening activities, Kamp Krystal for little ones, and Adventure Friends for older kids are included.

Grand Velas Los Cabos

Exterior view at golden hour of Grand Velas Los Cabos Credit: Courtesy of Grand Velas

The resort's all-inclusive amenities are breakfast, lunch, and a la carte dinners at five restaurants, as well as coffee, pastries, salads, and sandwiches at Amat Cafe. Premium domestic and international brands at the bars and a daily-stocked minibar are included. There's a personal concierge, kids' club, teens' club, and an ocean view three-level infinity pool, with one area for adults only.

Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos

The pool at Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos Credit: VRX Studios/Courtesy of Hyatt

This beachfront resort set on the tip of the Baja Peninsula features modern decor, private balconies, and ocean views. Guests can dine at seven restaurants and enjoy all-inclusive activities like tennis, volleyball, basketball, entertainment, and swimming in the heated pool. For kids, there's a mini water park, kids' club, bikes, and games.

Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa

Dreams Los Cabos, all inclusive vacations Credit: Courtesy of Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa

A stay at Dreams Los Cabos includes unlimited gourmet dining and top-shelf drinks, pool and beach service, entertainment, and 24-hour room service. Spacious bathrooms, private balconies, and stunning Sea of Cortez views are offered in the resort's 260 suites. There's a world-class spa, and golf is available nearby.

Paradisus Los Cabos

The pool at Paradisus Los Cabos Credit: David Massey/Courtesy of Meliá Hotels International

Set on 18.5 beachfront acres, Paradisus offers spacious rooms with a fully stocked minibar and balcony or terrace, a swimmable beach, three pools, seven restaurants, and seven bars including a beach bar and swim-up bar. Evening entertainment, Kids' Zone, and beach activities are also included. Guests can upgrade to The Reserve for VIP amenities, butler service, and a private lounge.

Hotel Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas

Aerial view of Hotel Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas Credit: Courtesy of RIU Hotels & Resorts

The resort features more than 600 rooms with minibars and balconies, two pools, swim-up bars, and beach access. Guests can dine at restaurants that offer Mexican, Japanese, or Indian cuisine as well as a steakhouse or buffet. Seven bars, a bakery, and an ice cream shop are also available.

Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos

A pool at Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos Credit: Costea Photography/Courtesy of Hard Rock Hotels

Spacious rooms at the resort include luxury linens, minibars, coffeemakers, robes, and slippers. Amenities include six pools, fitness center, nightly entertainment, snacks, and dining at restaurants that range from Asian-fusion to Italian cuisine along with wines, spirits, and beers. Unlimited phone calls to Canada and the continental U.S. are included, as are gratuities.

Marquis Los Cabos

Aerial view of Marquis Los Cabos All Inclusive Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Marquis Los Cabos All Inclusive Resort & Spa

This adults-only, all-inclusive resort is set on the beach overlooking the Sea of Cortez, convenient to swimmable beaches and downtown. Rates include a la carte meals in four restaurants, a coffee shop, premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, in-suite Nespresso and morning pastries, robes, slippers, minibar, daily housekeeping and nightly turndown, entertainment, and fitness center access.

Garza Blanca Los Cabos

Aerial view of Garza Blanca Los Cabos Credit: Courtesy of TAFER Hotels & Resorts

This family-friendly resort offers an optional all-inclusive plan that covers all meals at a selection of gourmet restaurants, a food truck, poolside raw bar, room service, and premium beverages. The plan also includes activities for adults and kids, and suites and residences with up to four bedrooms are available.

Villa del Arco Beach Resort & Spa

An optional all-inclusive plan is available at this family-friendly resort located on popular Medano Beach. The plan includes all meals plus snacks at the pool, as well as cocktails, beers, wines, service charges, and gratuities. The plan includes use of non-motorized water equipment such as kayaks, paddle boards, and snorkeling gear.

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort Credit: Courtesy of Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort

This exclusive adults-only resort is set on a secluded beach minutes from downtown Cabo San Lucas. The all-inclusive rate includes gourmet meals, in-room dining, on-site fitness center, a shuttle to other Pueblo Bonito resorts, daily activities, and access to Quivira Golf Club and Armonia Spa. The Towers, an optional room upgrade, offers enhanced amenities.

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts Credit: Courtesy of Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Eight all-inclusive resorts are offered by Pueblo Bonito, ranging from the adults-only Pacifica listed above to family-friendly properties with a variety of guest rooms, suites, restaurants, and locations. All include deluxe accommodations, multiple restaurants, bars, and casual dining options, outdoor pools, on-site activities, and shuttle service to other Pueblo Bonito resorts.

Breathless Cabo San Lucas

View from a bathroom at Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa

This adults-only, all-inclusive resort is set on swimmable Medano Beach overlooking the marina. Gourmet meals, top-shelf cocktails, 24-hour room service, and modern guest rooms are included. Entertainment includes DJ pool parties, live music, and sunset rooftop gatherings, and an optional upgrade to an Xhale Club suite comes with additional luxury amenities.

Le Blanc Spa Resort

Palace Resorts Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos King Room Credit: Courtesy of Palace Resorts

Luxury amenities include BVLGARI bath products, premium liquors, butler service, gourmet dining, furnished balcony, and 24-hour in-room dining at this adults-only, all-inclusive resort. Guests receive a welcome bottle of wine and tequila, and rooms are equipped with Lavazza coffee makers.

The Ridge at Playa Grande

Exterior of The Ridge at Playa Grande Credit: Courtesy of The Ridge at Playa Grande

This family-friendly resort features spacious suites with fully-equipped kitchens, modern furnishings, private balconies, and stunning views of the Pacific and Sea of Cortez. An optional all-inclusive plan covers meals, entertainment, theme nights, and beverages.

Zoëtry Casa del Mar

1 bedroom terrace at Zoëtry Casa del Mar Credit: Courtesy of Zoëtry Casa del Mar, Los Cabos

This all-inclusive oceanfront boutique resort offers five-star hospitality. Spacious guest rooms and suites feature modern decor, Indigenous art, and private terraces or balconies. Guests can dine on locally-sourced Mexican fare or fresh seafood along with fine wines, cocktails, or beers. Relax by the pool or play golf nearby with complimentary green fees for resort guests.

Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences

Hacienda Encantada Los Cabos Resort Credit: Courtesy of Mexico Grand Hotels