13 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Cancun for Families, Couples, and Solo Travelers

An all-inclusive family resort, Moon Palace Cancun offers five-star luxury for you and your brood — which means top-shelf drinks for the parents and indoor and outdoor playrooms for the kids. The playrooms promise interactive fun for children ages four through 12, and even a baby area for the kiddos who are three and under. The whole family can take part in non-motorized water sports on property, from kayaking to snorkeling to swimming with dolphins. Opt for a family deluxe suite here—it has one room with a king bed, and a connecting room with two doubles. All these amenities and more make this one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Cancun for families.