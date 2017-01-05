13 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Cancun for Families, Couples, and Solo Travelers
As far as beach destinations in Mexico go, Cancun is always a crowd pleaser. Lively restaurants and a high-octane nightlife scene are obvious draws, but this 14-mile coastal strip is also a favorite for travelers seeking inviting white-sand beaches and all-inclusive resorts.
Cancun is one of the most convenient destinations to visit in Mexico, especially from the East Coast and Midwest of the U.S. And it's also the entrance to incredible Mayan ruins—you're within easy reach of historic sites like Chichen Itza and burgeoning beach towns like Tulum. Adventure enthusiasts will delight in Cancun's outdoor activities, which range from golfing and zip-lining to snorkeling and scuba diving.
Cancun is home to a dizzying number of hotels, which seem to proliferate every year. From the upscale Ritz-Carlton to more budget-friendly options, Cancun's hotel scene has something for everyone—though it can be overwhelming to decide between the best resorts in Cancun.
For a totally worry-free getaway, reserve a stay at one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Cancun. It'll take all the guesswork out of your vacation, and ensure you don't experience any receipt shock upon check-out. We’ve rounded up the best all-inclusive resorts in Cancun for families, couples, and solo travelers, so you can have an incredible, sun-soaked getaway.
Le Blanc Spa Resort
This glam, adults-only all-inclusive is awash in white, with clean lines and subtle earth tones that give it a downright sultry vibe. Your room amenities at Le Blanc Spa Resort include BVLGARI bath amenities, en-suite CHI hair products, and a personal butler to attend to your every need. Le Blanc offers a wellness program for guests looking for a more curated experience that integrates fitness and healthy eating into their vacation. Golfers eager to get out on the course can visit The Moon Spa & Golf Club, which offers no fewer than 27 holes. Or if you’re keen on a pampering spa day, visit Blanc Spa, where they offer treatments to nourish the body and soul.
Hyatt Ziva
If you're planning a group getaway, Hyatt Ziva Cancun is the place to stay. The resort has eight restaurants and three lounges, as well as a whole menu of complimentary activities. The youngsters can hang at the Kidz Club while the teens head to @Moods lounge and teen club. Grown-ups can enjoy the six bars (including a microbrewery), or unwind at Zen Spa in one of their 13 treatment rooms or six beach palapas. For the whole family, book the Swim-up Suite for immediate pool access.
Secrets the Vine
An adults-only resort dedicated to conjuring romance, all 497 guest rooms at Secrets the Vineare accented with white glass, teak wood furnishings, and white linens — and boast a private terrace or balcony. There are five à la carte restaurants on property, and guests can also head to the buffet, grill, and cafe for more informal dining options. And, of course, there’s always 24-hour room service. Guests at Secrets The Vine may even want to splurge on the Unlimited Luxury program, which offers even more amenities than the resort's traditional all-inclusive plan, including 24-hour concierge services.
Hyatt Zilara
Hyatt Zilara Cancun is similar to the Hyatt Ziva in terms of style and design. But Hyatt Zilara is the adults-only version of the brand's all-inclusive Cancun experience. The energy here is vibrant and fun, and the property boasts the widest stretch of beach in Cancun’s Hotel Zone. There are 310 suites, each with private balconies or patios overlooking the ocean, pool, or resort. A perfect spot for couples, the two of you can enjoy cooking demos together, or book a poolside or oceanfront cabana with Beach Butler service.
Paradisus Cancun
Whether it's a romantic weekend or a family vacation, Paradisus Cancun delivers. They've even created an adults-only section within the larger Paradisus resort, known as the Royal Service. Activities range from a nine-hole golf course and YHI Spa, to a family concierge and signature Kids’ Club. There’s a wide variety of dining options on property, from contemporary Asian fare at Bana Restaurant, to the adults-only La Palapa Restaurant within Royal Service. And you can wrap up date night at Blue Agave Bar or the Red Lounge.
Beloved Playa Mujeres
Beloved Playa Mujeres became adults-only in 2016, which only enhances the romance factor at this intimate spot (with only 109 suites, it's unusually cozy for an all-inclusive). Some rooms boast ocean views, while others are split-level with rooftop whirlpool tubs. All suites have a complimentary bar, snacks, and BVLGARI amenities. For entertainment, there are four restaurants, and six bars and lounges. But one of the main draws to Beloved is the property's namesake spa: a 35,000-square-foot aquatic playground.
Finest Playa Mujeres
Just next door to Beloved is the family-friendly sister property, Finest Playa Mujeres, featuring spacious suites (the smallest is 800-square-feet) and private plunge pools. Finest caters to every type of traveler, including children — a rarity for upscale properties in the area. There are 15 bars and lounges on the property, including a cigar lounge, a bar devoted entirely to tequilas and mezcals, and three bars open to Excellence Club guests only. Included activities range from water sports and live music to an impressive calendar of shows.
Live Aqua Cancun
An adults-only resort for travelers who want to visit Cancun at a slower, more serene pace, Live Aqua is all about indulgence. Book one of the signature Aqua Suites, which boast two rooms, a terrace, and a spa-like bathroom with hydrotherapy and aromatherapy features. The resort has nine chic restaurants and bars, as well as their luxurious Spa Aqua, which offers rejuvenating body and facial treatments.
Hard Rock Hotel Cancun
There are places to party in Cancun, and then there's Hard Rock. This action-packed, music-focused hotel features rooms decked out with private balconies and double hydro spa tubs. But the resort's unique amenities are what sets it apart; namely, The Sound Of Your Stay program, which gives guests a menu of 20 electric guitars to choose from to test their skills. Guests 12 and over can hang at Hard Rock’s Music Lab, which includes music instruction and stage training to help you live out your rock-n-roll dreams.
Club Med Cancun
Club Med Cancun Yucatán is a perfect Riviera Maya getaway, set on three sugar-sand beaches, with three luxurious outdoor pools. You’ll be reluctant to tear yourself from the beach and pool loungers, but it will be well worth it for a treatment at Club Med Spa by L'Occitane or a snorkeling adventure along the world’s second-largest coral reef. The property has a new family area, Aguamarina, which has brand-new oceanfront deluxe and superior rooms. Or if you’re looking for a more private, luxury getaway, the property also has a new Jade Exclusive Collection retreat area.
Moon Palace Cancun
An all-inclusive family resort, Moon Palace Cancun offers five-star luxury for you and your brood — which means top-shelf drinks for the parents and indoor and outdoor playrooms for the kids. The playrooms promise interactive fun for children ages four through 12, and even a baby area for the kiddos who are three and under. The whole family can take part in non-motorized water sports on property, from kayaking to snorkeling to swimming with dolphins. Opt for a family deluxe suite here—it has one room with a king bed, and a connecting room with two doubles. All these amenities and more make this one of the best all-inclusive resorts in Cancun for families.
Óleo Cancun Playa
Billed as an all-inclusive boutique resort, Óleo has all the perks of an all-inclusive, and all the high-end accents of an intimate luxury property. With 168 rooms, four restaurants, and two bars set on Cancun’s Nichupte lagoon, it’s a perfect spot for couples or small vacation groups. Book one of their 10th-floor Standard King 180° view rooms, with a panoramic view of the ocean and lagoon, and a private terrace. As part of Óleo’s all-inclusive Artist Service, guests have access to a VIP concierge before, during, and after their stay. And, an added bonus, the property can accomodate dogs under 20 pounds.
JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa
The upscale and family-friendly JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa offers a perfect gateway to the Cancun vacation scene. While not traditionally an all-inclusive resort, the JW Marriott Cancun is one of the best hotels in Cancun, and it offers an All-inclusive Getaway package. The package gets guests inclusive access to the world-class dining options on property, 24-hour room service, and a great discount on massage services. Adults can enjoy unlimited beer and house wine by the glass, while kids capitalize on their inclusive access to the Kids' Club (for children ages four to 12).