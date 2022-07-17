8 Best Aruba All-inclusive Resorts

This small island in the Caribbean Sea is one of the "ABC Islands" (made up of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao), the westernmost islands of the Leeward Antilles. Aruba's climate is nearly perfect, with warm weather, little rain, balmy breezes, and an average temperature in the low 80s. Another plus for vacationers is its location outside the hurricane belt, making it a year-round destination. White-sand beaches, mountains, deserts, Arikok National Park, and Aruba's diverse culture offer visitors plenty to see and do.

Resorts, hotels, and guest houses are among places to stay, and many vacationers prefer the option of all-inclusive packages. Families appreciate the convenience and access to dining for every taste and preference in their groups, and others choose all-inclusives for ease in planning their vacation budget. We've rounded up this list of properties that offer full all-inclusive plans or optional add-ons for our readers to consider as they plan their Caribbean vacation. Be sure to check the property's website to see exactly what is included with your stay before you book.

Here are eight of the best Aruba all-inclusive resorts.

Barceló Aruba

This beachfront resort on the white sandy shores of Palm Beach features 373 rooms, all with balconies and views of the ocean or garden. Seven restaurants, a lobby bar, and a pool bar offer a choice of places for dining and cocktails. In addition to the all-inclusive program, the Royal Level provides upgraded amenities like concierge, personalized check-in, and a private gourmet restaurant. The Kids Club, for children ages 4-12, offers activities daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Hotel Riu Palace Aruba

Located on Palm Beach, this 400-room all-inclusive resort boasts two pools and a kids pool, as well as a beach with loungers, umbrellas, and volleyball. The Renova Spa features a whirlpool bath and a menu of relaxing treatments. Five dining venues include a steakhouse and restaurants serving Italian, Japanese, and fusion cuisine. Buffet breakfasts with cooking demonstrations, an ice cream parlor, and bars serving snacks, cocktails, and aperitifs are included.

Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort

Steps from Druif Beach, the resort offers all-inclusive, room-only, and bed-and-breakfast options. With the all-inclusive plan, guests have access to nearby Divi Aruba All Inclusive and Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive via complimentary shuttle. In addition to the resort's three pools, swim-up bar, and Tiki Grill, guests enjoy the shared amenities that include seven pools, 11 restaurants, nine bars, free golf, nightly entertainment, and non-motorized water sports.

Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive

This family-friendly resort features oceanfront rooms steps from the sand and shady palapas along the shore. Four freshwater pools, ten restaurants, cocktail lounges, and al fresco dining are included amenities, along with evening entertainment and theme nights. The Sea Turtles Club for kids includes activities like games, arts and crafts, rock wall climbing, and scavenger hunts. There's a kids menu, and children ages 12 and under stay, play, and eat free.

Divi Aruba All Inclusive

Set on a mile-and-a-half beach along the Caribbean, this resort features open-air dining and gorgeous sunset views. Guests at the resort have full access to the amenities of the Tamarijn Resort next door. Dining options include ten restaurants and eight bars with unlimited beer, cocktails, wine, and champagne. Activities include snorkeling, windsurfing, e-biking, and more. At night, there's live music, dancing, salsa lessons, and entertainment.

Hotel Riu Palace Antillas Hotel

This adults-only resort is located on Palm Beach, with lounge chairs, umbrellas, and towels at the beach and pool. Amenities include a gym, spa, beauty salon, and a variety of water activities like windsurfing, snorkeling, and kayaking. Guests enjoy Caribbean cuisine at the buffet restaurant, or they can choose from three other dining spots. Nightly entertainment includes a casino, shows, music, and dancing.

Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort

This pet-friendly boutique resort across from Eagle Beach features Dutch colonial architecture and 72 studios, suites, and two-bedroom guestrooms. An optional add-on all-inclusive package includes meals at the resort's two restaurants and bars. There's a kids pool and a pool with a waterfall, bike rental, room service, and laundry service among the resort's amenities.

Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa

Located on Eagle Beach, the resort's two ocean-facing buildings include updated ocean view and garden view rooms equipped with mini-refrigerators, flat-screen televisions, microwaves, coffeemakers, and private balconies. The optional Premium Culinary all-inclusive program features a la carté breakfast, lunch, dinner, premium cocktails, wines, and beverages. Program guests who stay four nights or more will be treated to an off-property dinner at a local restaurant.