10 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Mexico, According to Hotels.com

Planning a tropical beach vacation? Here are 10 of the best all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, according to Hotels.com.

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Whether you're planning a romantic getaway or a family vacation, all-inclusive resorts are ideal for a relaxing trip because (nearly) everything you'll eat, drink, see, and do is included in one price. Of course, there are all-inclusives all over the world, but Mexico is perhaps best known for its many options, ranging from budget-friendly properties to super-luxurious resorts with all the amenities. Plus, these hotels are set in picturesque beach towns around the country's coastline. With so many all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, it can be tough to choose the best option for your vacation, so we tapped Hotels.com to curate a list of top properties in some of the country's most popular destinations.

These are some of the best all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, according to Hotels.com.

Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen

This Playa del Carmen all-inclusive is an adults-only beachfront oasis with three pools, a lazy river, several restaurants and bars (including swim-up options), tennis courts, and more, making it the perfect spot for couples. Hotels.com reviewers gave the resort high marks for the delicious food and drinks, attentive staff, and picturesque setting.

Open-air lobby at Marquis Los Cabos Credit: Courtesy of Marquis Los Cabos

Marquis Los Cabos, San Jose del Cabo

Hotels.com reviewers commended the staff, food, and atmosphere at this adults-only beachfront resort in San Jose del Cabo. Splurge on an oceanfront suite with a private plunge pool to take your vacation to the next level (although you'll definitely want to check out the three pools and the beach, too). With everything you need included at the resort, you'll never have to leave the property, but avid golfers might want to check out the nearby courses.

Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun

Live Aqua Beach Resort has everything you need for a relaxing, adults-only vacation. While some all-inclusives only offer a couple of dining options or outdoor amenities, this property has an option for everyone. During the day, soak up the sun by one of seven outdoor pools or hit the beach. Once you've worked up an appetite, choose from eight restaurants with a variety of cuisines, including Mexican, Italian, and Mediterranean.

View of pool overlooking beach Credit: Courtesy of Barcelo Hotel Group

Royal Hideaway Playacar, Playa del Carmen

Royal Hideaway Playacar is another adults-only beachfront option in Playa del Carmen. Lounge on the beach or by the outdoor pool, or go kayaking, snorkeling, or surfing — those activities (and more) are included in the price.

Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta

This adults-only beachfront resort is located in beautiful Puerto Vallarta, and it offers seven restaurants, six bars, beach access, two outdoor pools, and more. Opt for an oceanfront guest suite with a jacuzzi, so you can take a dip and enjoy the view of the pristine blue water from the privacy of your room.

Oceanfront pool surrounded by lounge chairs Credit: Courtesy of Sandos Finisterra

Sandos Finisterra, Cabo San Lucas

This beachfront all-inclusive in Cabo San Lucas is a great option for families, thanks to its children's pool, playground, and included kids' club for little ones between four and 12 years old. Dine at the restaurants, swim in three outdoor pools, and enjoy included entertainment in a beautiful setting when you stay here.

Atelier Playa Mujeres

Hotels.com reviewers gave this adults-only Playa Mujeres resort praise for its delicious food, beautiful spaces, and friendly staff. Guests can take advantage of the beachfront location with free beach cabanas or swim up for a drink in the outdoor pool. There are eight restaurants, two poolside bars, a golf course, spa, and more (although you will have to pay extra to tee up or enjoy a spa treatment).

Moon Palace Cancun Credit: Courtesy of Moon Palace Cancun

Moon Palace Cancun

This Cancun all-inclusive is great for families looking for a relaxing getaway with something for every member of their crew. The expansive property has over 2,000 guest rooms, so it offers tons of amenities, including seven pools, 16 restaurants, five poolside bars, a golf course, beach club, and more. Plus, there's a free children's club, as well as a children's pool and playground.

Paradisus Playa del Carmen

Paradisus Playa del Carmen is a family-friendly beachfront option with an impressive list of on-site amenities: 14 restaurants, 16 bars and lounges, five outdoor pools (including a children's option), a health club, spa, live entertainment, and more. Tip: Book a swim-up room for direct access to the sparkling pool.

View of hotel pool and ocean Credit: Courtesy of Barcelo Hotel Group

Barcelo Gran Faro Los Cabos, San Jose del Cabo