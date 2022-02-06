Looking for your next beach vacation? Find paradise at these Dominican Republic all-inclusive resorts.

11 Best All-inclusive Resorts in the Dominican Republic for Your Next Worry-free Getaway

The Dominican Republic is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean. Resorts, golf courses, white-sand beaches, natural beauty, wildlife, climate, and a diverse population make it a fascinating place to visit. The country's eight airports include Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), with direct flights from over 28 countries and 96 cities around the world.

These Dominican Republic all-inclusive resorts make vacationing convenient for visitors who are able to plan their budgets knowing they won't be surprised by unexpected expenses at the end of their trip. In most cases, taxes, gratuities, meals, drinks, entertainment, and activities are included in the cost of a room. To help you get started with your plans for a beach getaway, we're listing some of the best all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic for both family and adults-only vacations.

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Punta Cana

Aerial view of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana

Set on a private beach, the resort's all-inclusive rates provide guests with a choice of 228 suites and 40 luxury villas, with daily entertainment, a fitness center, water sports, tennis, pickleball, cocktails, and meals at a variety of restaurants. Guest rooms include furnished balconies and customizable in-room refreshment centers. All taxes and gratuities are included, and 24-hour room service is available. For kids aged 4-12, there's the Parakeets Kids' Club with daily programming and activities.

The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real, Punta Cana

Pool and pathway to the beach at Paradisus Palma Real Credit: Courtesy of Melia Hotels International

Set on the Caribbean and surrounded by palm trees and lush landscaping, the Punta Cana all-inclusive resort offers the services of a family concierge. The rate includes three meals daily from guests' choice of three restaurants and a poolside snack bar as well as cocktails and wine at two bars. There's a main pool, a family pool, and a splash pool for small children. Activities and amenities include sailing, windsurfing, kayaks, catamarans, bicycles, a kids' zone, tennis, and paddle courts. All taxes, service charges, and gratuities are included.

Viva Wyndham V Samana, Samana

Guests at the Dominican Republic all-inclusive, adults-only resort enjoy rates that include accommodations, all meals and snacks, unlimited beverages, cocktails, and wine. Water sports, theme nights, theater, parties, entertainment, taxes, and gratuities are also included. Activities include beachside yoga, pilates, volleyball, kayaking, and swimming at the pools.

Grand Paradise Playa Dorada, Puerto Plata

The beachfront resort features 425 guest rooms and 94 suites, an on-site casino, evening entertainment, and a disco for dancing. The rate includes three meals daily plus snacks, wine with lunch and dinner, tennis, snorkeling, sailing, windsurfing, miniature golf, horseback riding, and biking. Supervised kids' activities are available at Kiki's Kids Club for ages 4-12. A Select VIP Club level adds premium drinks, private check-in, concierge services, and adults-only areas.

Hotel Catalonia Royal La Romana, La Romana

This adults-only resort is located on the beach in the town of Bayahibe, with a dedicated beach area for guests, pool, jacuzzi, spa, and a variety of restaurants and bars. There's an aquabar, chill-out area, and solarium. The all-inclusive rate covers meals, snacks, 24-hour room service, and a minibar with soft drinks, beer, and snacks.

Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana, Punta Cana

The night time view of the pool at Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana Credit: Courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel’s All-Inclusive Resorts

This all-inclusive family resort in Punta Cana features 13 pools, meals and snacks in 9 restaurants, nightly entertainment, live music, and 24-hour room service. Activities include volleyball, water aerobics, and tennis, and there's a Kids' Club with entertainment for youngsters. There's also bowling, laser tag, arcade games, an escape room, and "flowrider" waves in the main pool. Taxes and gratuities are included along with Wi-Fi and unlimited phone calls to the continental U.S. and Canada.

Bahia Principe Grand Punta Cana, Punta Cana

The family-friendly resort offers 756 guest rooms, and guests also have access to facilities, restaurants, and entertainment at nearby Grand Bahia Principe Bavaro and Grand Bahia Principe Turquesa. There's a Mini-Club for children ages 4-12 and entertainment for adults and children with live music and dancing. Guest room mini-bars are restocked daily with snacks, juice, soft drinks, and beer. Drinks at hotel bars are included. The rate covers one hour daily for kayaks, tennis, catamarans, and snorkeling.

The Level at Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort, Punta Cana

The Level Suite at Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort Credit: Courtesy of Melia Hotels International

This adults-only hotel on Bavaro Beach offers a private check-in area, VIP amenities, spa (with one service from a selected menu per stay), private pool, and the Quimera Restaurant and Rooftop Bar. Three meals and snacks are included with a choice of buffets or á la carte restaurants along with unlimited drinks at the resort's 14 bars. Nightly entertainment, tennis, kayaks, canoes, windsurfing, sailing, and a diving demonstration at the pool are included, along with hotel taxes, gratuities, and resort fees.

Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Punta Cana

With 750 suites featuring contemporary decor and private terraces, Breathless is an exciting adults-only beachfront destination. The all-inclusive rates cover fitness classes, live DJ music, a pool with a swim-up bar, entertainment, limitless gourmet dining, top-shelf cocktails, and 24-hour room service. Unlimited dining at 11 venues includes eight á la carte restaurants, a buffet, café, and grill on the beach. Complimentary exchange privileges next door at Dreams Onyx add additional restaurants and bars to choose from.

Hilton La Romana Resort & Spa, Punta Cana

Aerial view of beach and exterior of Hilton La Romana, an All-Inclusive Adult Only Resort Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Hotels

This all-inclusive, adults-only resort features 356 guest rooms and suites, many with private balconies and terraces. Guests may choose casual or fine dining, and top-shelf spirits are served at five different venues from a swim-up bar to sophisticated lounges. Additional options are available at the neighboring Hilton La Romana All-inclusive Family Resort. A variety of activities includes windsurfing, catamarans, kayaks, snorkeling, pool games, dance lessons, beach volleyball, and board games. The casino is open nightly from 7:00 pm until 2:00 am. A spa, fitness center, and optional excursions are available for guests.

Hilton La Romana Resort & Water Park, Punta Cana

Guestroom at Hilton La Romana, An All-Inclusive Family Resort Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Hotels