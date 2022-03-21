10 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Greece

With its historical charm, gorgeous beaches, delicious foods, and always friendly people, Greece is a perennial favorite travel destination. It's a place where relaxation and renewal reign supreme. And, if you're really looking to kick back and do nothing at all, there are plenty of all-inclusive resorts in Greece to try, too.

From adults-only and family-friendly to spa getaways and adventure-packed fun, here are 10 of the best all-inclusive resorts in the Greece.

Aeolos Beach Hotel, Corfu

Aerial view of Aeolos Beach Hotel, Corfu Credit: Pantelis Konsolakis/Pikon Photography/Courtesy of Aeolos Beach Resort

Modern and chic, the Aeolos Beach Hotel is the spot to be for those looking for a hotel they never have to leave to have fun. The Greek island resort includes two pools, a full-service spa, and plenty of activities like tennis, fitness classes, beach volleyball, and more. The hotel also offers nightly entertainment featuring local musicians and dancers. The all-inclusive option includes all meals at the main restaurant, unlimited bottled wine, beer, soft drinks, sun beds and umbrellas at all pools and the beach, kids club, access to the sauna and fitness room, and more.

Ikos Olivia, Halkidiki

Aerial view of the Ikos Olivia Deluxe Beach Area Credit: Courtesy of Ikos Resorts

Ikos Olivia is another excellent family-friendly option. At the all-inclusive resort, kids stay free and can play all day in the kids club, which comes fully staffed on-site. Guests can choose between classic rooms or private bungalows, but no matter which one they choose, they'll find Mediterranean-inspired furnishings and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open to either private balconies, patios, and even some with private pools. Here, guests also have access to the hotel's private beach, several pools, a full-service spa, and more.

Kiani Beach Resort, Crete

Kiani Beach is yet another family-friendly spot. However, this one comes with a little bit of a twist. It comes with so many activities for kids (and even baby care) that parents may not even see their little ones during the entirety of vacation. And that's okay because there is plenty of fun to be had for adults, too, including sun loungers by the pool, spa packages, water sports activities, and more. At night, the entire family can come together again to watch the live entertainment, ranging from local music to magic acts that are sure to delight.

Creta Maris, Crete

Aerial view of the pool at Creta Maris Credit: Courtesy of Creta Maris

Attention foodies, this one is for you. As we mentioned above, Greece is a food lover's paradise. Honor that by booking a stay at Creta Maris, a hotel that is home to six restaurants and seven bars, including casual spots you can belly up to right off the beach and upscale dining venues that you'll most certainly want to look your best for in the evening. The resort will even set up a spectacular private dining experience for you overlooking the craggy seaside so that you can dine by the sea with just some candlelight and the moon lighting your way.

Sentido Port Royal Villas & Spa, Rhodes

Aerial view of Sentido Port Royal Villas & Spa, Rhodes Credit: Courtesy of Port Royal Villas & Spa

For a kid-free, all-inclusive getaway, make your way to Sentido Port Royal Villas & Spa on the island of Rhodes. The hotel comes outfitted with luxury furnishings, local artwork, manicured grounds that include plenty of olive trees, and a glimmering pool that is perfect for a dip in the middle of a hot day. Guests can choose from rooms, suites, and bungalows, including beachfront accommodations that also come with private pools. Just make sure to grab the all-inclusive package at checkout to ensure your meals are included.

Blue Lagoon Village, Kos

The pool and view at Blue Lagoon Village, Kos Credit: Courtesy of Blue Lagoon Village

While the Blue Lagoon Village in Kos is most certainly beautiful with its earthen rooms and massive picture windows, the real star of the show here is the drop-dead gorgeous landscape. The all-inclusive hotel includes direct access to the beach, so guests can walk right from their rooms into the ocean. The resort is also home to Aegean Main, a restaurant with indoor and outdoor sections, the Thalassa Fish tavern, the Susshimi Sushi restaurant, and the Golden Sun Chinese restaurant for anyone looking for a global meal. The resort is located less than 30 minutes from Kos Town, making it a great jumping-off point for exploration.

Lux Me White Palace Grecotel Luxury Resort, Crete

Aerial view of the pool at Lux Me White Palace Grecotel Luxury Resort, Crete Credit: Courtesy of Grecotel Hotels & Resorts

With a name like "Lux Me," you know this place has to be posh. The name certainly fits; this all-inclusive resort in Crete boasts white-washed rooms, including several "swim-up" suites located by the massive pool. There are also panoramic views of the ocean, an outdoor cinema for entertainment, and plenty of activities to try out as well. The resort even comes with its own working farm that guests of all ages are welcome to visit during their stay.

Ikaros Village, Crete

The pool and view at Ikaros Village, Crete Credit: Thalassinos Photogaphy/Courtesy of Ikaros Beach Resort Spa Hotel

Serene. That's the best way to describe the atmosphere at Ikaros Village in Crete. The hotel is constructed with materials that mimic the natural landscape, including light woods, stone, and neutral tones. There's also a glass-walled spa on the property that is happy to pamper guests from head to toe. The resort is family-friendly, but don't worry if you're not traveling with little ones, as it comes with an adults-only pool as well. At check-out, guests can choose between half-board and all-inclusive options, so make sure to check which one suits your needs best when booking.

Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas, Crete

If it's natural drama you're after, look no further than Daios Cove in Crete. The luxury resort, located on a cliff overlooking the sea, includes ultra-chic accommodations ranging from studio rooms to three-bedroom villas with private pools, all decked out in the furniture you wish you had at home. Beyond the gorgeous rooms, guests at the resort can also take part in its health and wellness programming, including its collaboration with the London boxing gym BXR. After working up a sweat, guests can lounge by the pool, sit in the Finnish sauna, get a hydro-massage, or just sit on the beach and watch the waves until the sun goes down. Daios also offers half-board and all-inclusive packages, so again, be mindful of this when booking.

Mayor La Grotta Verde Grand Resort, Corfu