8 All-inclusive Resorts in Bali for a Perfect Island Getaway

Bali has no problem wooing even the most jaded of travelers. With its tempting mix of good food, sandy shores, and vibrant tradition, it's a country that tops plenty of lists and draws repeat travelers again and again.

But while life is grand in Bali, the trip there can be exhausting. After a long day in the air, you'll crave a deep night of sleep, good food, stiff drinks, and lazy, beachside activities — from paddleboarding to open-air massage. And if you don't want to spend your holiday tallying up costs and stressing about the price of that sailing excursion (not to mention the pina coladas you had on board), you might want to consider one of Bali's all-inclusive offerings.

The island, which is a well-known health and wellness destination (in addition to boasting excellent surf), has a rich selection of all-inclusive hotels as well as retreat-style experiences with all-inclusive offerings built around a specific goal — from weight loss to stress relief. The trick is to make sure you're booking a property that suits your needs. Some of Bail's all-inclusive properties mirror what you'd find in the Caribbean — lagoon-style pools, kids' clubs, and a private beach — while other resorts are nestled in the lush rainforest, inviting travelers to reset and recharge with daily yoga classes and spa treatments.

To keep you on budget, we've noted whether the all-inclusive package skews toward luxury or affordability. Properties with all-inclusive rates that fell at or below $500 a night were marked as affordable (keep in mind that includes meals, drinks, activities, and in some cases, daily spa treatments), and those that topped $500 a night received our "luxury" designation. Just keep in mind that Bali tends to be a relatively affordable destination, so many of these all-inclusives have nightly rates that are much lower than the $500 threshold. You'll just need to do a little digging to find a property that fits both your budget and your expectations.

Club Med Bali

Aerial view of Club Med Bali Credit: Courtesy of Club Med

Price point: Affordable

As a well-known brand in the all-inclusive space, Club Med has perfected the art of marrying luxurious lodging with inclusions that appeal to every type of traveler. At their Bali location, guests have unlimited access to the property's six restaurants and bars, plus a handful of activities that will keep the whole family entertained, including a full-on "flying trapeze school."

The property itself sits just off the beach — which is great for surfing, paddleboarding, and lounging — and has several outdoor pools, a spa, and a renowned kids' club.

Spa Village Resort

Spa Village Resort Tembok Bali from the water Credit: Courtesy of Spa Village Resort Tembok Bali

Price point: Affordable

Imagine waking up in paradise, knowing that every day you'll be able to select a spa treatment from an extensive menu and enjoy a solid 50 minutes of peace. That's the reality at Spa Village Resort, a property that takes the all-inclusive norm up a notch (or two) with a daily spa treatment in addition to three meals a day and airport transfers.

And while drinks are not included, the Spa Village Resort makes up for it with a series of suites and villas fit for royalty — think private plunge pools and expansive terraces overlooking the ocean.

Samabe Bali Suites & Villas

Price point: Luxury

From a cliff overlooking the ocean, Samabe Bali Suites & Villas beckons visitors looking for a five-star, all-inclusive experience. And while a basic nightly rate is also available, you'll want to stick with their all-inclusive offering for perks like 24-hour butler service, unlimited food and drink, and daily activities that range from yoga to sailing.

Even the most basic accommodations at the all-suite and villa property have multiple rooms, and most have a private pool flanked by a balcony and daybed. For a one-of-a-kind experience, book a four-course dinner in the naturally formed cave on the hotel's private beach (endless ocean views included).

Meliá Bali

The pool at Melia Bali Credit: Courtesy of Melia Hotels International

Price point: Affordable

Meliá Bali has a well-deserved reputation as a family resort — with a top-notch kids' club, a lagoon-style pool, and easy access to the beach — but it's also a go-to for discerning foodies. Their all-inclusive offering includes unlimited access to all five of Meliá Bali's restaurants, three bars, and a 24-hour coffee shop (perfect for remote workers testing out a different locale). All that's to say that you can nosh on Spanish tapas one night and sushi the next, without leaving the property.

In addition to fantastic food and beachfront accomodations, you can tack flights onto the all-inclusive fare, making travel planning easier than ever.

Bali Tropic Resort & Spa

Price point: Affordable

This four-star resort is perfectly appointed on a sliver of white sand just north of the iconic Nusa Dua Beach. In addition to an array of rooms and suites situated around lush gardens, the property has a large pool with a swim-up bar, a spa, and eight restaurants and bars.

Included in every all-inclusive booking is a daily buffet breakfast, lunch, and dinner; high tea; and unlimited drinks. You'll also get access to a robust calendar of activities and entertainment, including mini golf, windsurfing, sailing, and snorkeling.

Fivelements

Price point: Luxury

If you're looking to rid yourself of old habits and transform your life, there is no better place than Fivelements. With a goal of "supporting individuals, couples and organisations enduring life transitions and transformation," the resort offers a series of all-inclusive retreats that focus on things like culinary classes or detoxing.

Each retreat booking includes daily plant-based meals, plenty of spa treatments (think seaweed wraps, hydrotherapy, massage, and yoga), airport transfers, and accommodations in one of Fivelements' spacious, open-air suites. Plus, the resort partners with local healers to provide visitors with perks like blessing ceremonies, wellness consultations, and classes in the sacred arts.

Grand Mirage Resort

Price point: Affordable

You'll have your own slice of paradise at the Grand Mirage Resort, which has its own private beach and a sprawling campus that includes eight restaurants, two bars, a spa, and an adults-only infinity pool (in addition to a large, lagoon-style pool). By booking the "Gold All Inclusive Package," you won't have to keep tabs on your bill or worry about that second cocktail. Every meal (in all eight restaurants), all drinks, and any non-motorized water sports are included under the flat all-inclusive rate.

With both kid zones and private nooks ready for romance, families and couples alike can find their rhythm at the Grand Mirage.

Zen Resort Bali

A yoga practitioner at Zen Resort Bali Credit: Courtesy of Zen Resort Bali

Price point: Affordable

If you're looking to escape the stresses of daily life, head to Zen Resort Bali, a property with an unwavering dedication to wellness. By booking one of their signature retreats — which focus on everything from weight loss to stress relief — you'll be treated to your own deluxe villa, private airport transfers, and all meals — in addition to activities like yoga, meditation, and spa treatments. Depending on the retreat you select, you'll also have access to experts in fields like nutrition, diet and detox, and emotional wellbeing.