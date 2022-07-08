15 Best All-inclusive Honeymoon Resorts Around the World

All-inclusive resorts typify easy, breezy vacation vibes. Having access to delicious food, top-shelf spirits and wine, extensive amenities, and loads of activities all without having to remember your wallet makes for a stress-free getaway. Of course, there are many types of all-inclusive resorts around the world. Since couples who want to kick off matrimonial bliss with a carefree honeymoon full of romance, gorgeous scenery, and candle-lit dinners could definitely do without kiddos splashing in the pool and screaming at the buffet, we've skipped over all-inclusive resorts that cater to families. And hard-partying spring breakers won't be occupying the room next door either. The places on our list are very much honeymoon havens that guarantee your first trip as newlyweds will be a walk in the park (or a stroll on an empty white-sand beach, or a trek through a game reserve, or maybe even an amble along a forested pathway).

Here are 15 of the best all-inclusive honeymoon resorts for your romantic getaway.

Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands

Courtesy of Virgin Limited Edition

Moskito Island — where Paris Hilton spent her honeymoon — is an unspoiled, exclusive private island. There are three enormous, free-standing, contemporary estates with multiple bedrooms (buddymoon, anyone?), private chefs, huge pools, and panoramic views, plus all the fun vacation stuff you'd expect like snorkeling, kayaking, kite surfing, tennis, and frolicking on white-sand beaches.

Jumby Bay Island, Antigua

Courtesy of Jumby Bay Island

Celebs like Justin Bieber and Paul McCartney (who can afford the best of everything) spend their holidays holed up on Jumby Bay Island, a 300-acre luxury resort and part of the Oetker Collection. The resort trades stress for sunshine, piña coladas, oceanfront accommodations, tennis, water sports, powdery beaches, and attentive service. It's ideal for honeymooners who want the full A-list experience.

Mahali Mzuri, Olare Motorogi Conservancy, Kenya

Courtesy of Virgin Limited Edition

Basically, anything and everything Sir Richard Branson touches turns to gold, so why would his 12-tent luxury safari camp in the Kenyan Bush be any different? Mahali Mzuri gives adventure-loving honeymooners unfettered access to incredible wildlife. The ultimate way to end a day of game viewing? Sundowner cocktails and gourmet pan-African dishes (all included in the rate, of course).

The Brando, Tetiaroa, French Polynesia

Courtesy of The Brando

Set on the private island of Tetiaroa, The Brando boasts fabulous villas with movie rooms, outdoor tubs, and plunge pools that entice couples to stay put the entire time. This exclusive French Polynesia paradise also has a beautiful white-sand beach and exciting activities like scuba diving with whitetip sharks.

Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Chiang Rai, Thailand

Courtesy of Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle

A trip to the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle is like being transported to a far-flung Eden of lush jungle and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Honeymooners select bespoke packages, which cover everything from gourmet meals and handcrafted cocktails to Thai spa treatments, interacting with rescued elephants, and sleeping in luxury tents with outdoor showers.

The Palms, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Courtesy of The Palms Zanzibar

A honeymoon at The Palms, Zanzibar means five-star service, privacy, romance, and pretty island scenery to glance at while canoodling in one of the seven secluded villas, gazing into each other's eyes across the table at dinner, strolling hand in hand along the palm-fringed beaches, and splashing in the turquoise tides.

Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont

Courtesy of Twin Farms

Bucolic beauty and refined luxury define Twin Farms, a Relais & Chateaux property that's nestled on 300 acres of meadows, forested trails, rolling hills, and a pond that's prime for canoeing. Cozy accommodations and elevated, tastebud-tantalizing culinary experiences (read: the exact opposite of the food and beverage offerings at big, buffet-style all-inclusives) are two more reasons to fall in love.

Jade Mountain Resort, St. Lucia

Courtesy of Jade Mountain Resort

Jade Mountain Resort has long been considered the premier honeymoon spot on St. Lucia. Couples come for the romantic atmosphere and sanctuaries with private, mosaic-tiled infinity pools and views of the UNESCO-listed Pitons but stay (or maybe even extend the trip) for the in-suite massages and cuisine prepared by a James Beard Award-winning chef.

Blackberry Mountain, Walland, Tennessee

Courtesy of Coco Plum Island Resort

A country retreat, but make it posh and delicious. Tucked away on a 4,200-acre estate in the Great Smoky Mountains, Blackberry Farm is an award-winning small luxury hotel that's fabled for its breathtaking beauty, pastoral experiences, cozy cottages with romantic touches like outdoor fireplaces, and signature foothills cuisine.

The Green O, Greenough, Montana

Stuart Thurlkill

There's something really romantic about the West. Especially when the rugged scenery and adventure activities such as cattle drives and ATV rides go hand in hand with multicourse tasting menus and snoozing in standalone tree houses. That's the dreamy deal at The Green O, a new adults-only refuge in western Montana that has couples swooning.

Hermitage Bay, Saint Mary's, Antigua

Courtesy of Hermitage Bay

Hermitage Bay is a peaceful and picturesque adults-only resort in Antigua that very much caters to honeymooners as well as couples looking for a quiet, romantic escape. It's a sublime spot to post up in a luxury suite, indulge in spa treatments, savor fine dining, and fall deeper in love with each other in a stunning and secluded setting.

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, Tucson, Arizona

Courtesy of Miraval Arizona

It's no secret that wedding planning can be stressful. That's why many newlyweds in need of R&R choose to unwind and let all that tension melt away with massages, sound baths, yoga, peaceful walks through the Sonoran desert, and plenty of cuddly robe time in the casita-style villas at wellness-focused all-inclusive Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa in Tucson.

Coco Plum Island Resort, Belize

Courtesy of Coco Plum Island Resort

Located off the coast of southern Belize, locally owned and managed adults-only Coco Plum Island Resort stands out as one of the dreamiest all-inclusives for a relaxing honeymoon. The vibe is lovely and laid-back. While kayaking, floating in the calm water, and falling asleep to the sounds of nature in an ocean-front cabana, you won't have a care in the world.

Necker Island, British Virgin Islands

Courtesy of Virgin Limited Edition

A Caribbean honeymoon is great. But you know what's even better? A 74-acre, all-inclusive private island in the British Virgin Islands. Necker Island combines unblemished, postcard-worthy beauty, posh villas with plunge pools and ocean views, and all the snorkeling, kite surfing, sailing, tennis, yoga, and spa sessions you desire.

VOMO Island, Fiji

Courtesy of VOMO Island

VOMO Island Fiji is a private island resort and honeymoon hideaway in the South Pacific. A lot of places claim to represent "barefoot luxury," but this 225-acre slice of paradise actually perfected it with swish villas, personalized service, ocean-side dining, bespoke experiences like private picnics in secluded coves, and an adults-only chill zone with poolside cabanas.