The Best All-inclusive Resorts in the U.S. Virgin Islands - No Passport Required

Looking for an all-inclusive Caribbean vacation that doesn’t require a passport? It might be time to book one of these idyllic resorts in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Craving a spur-of-the-moment weekend trip, or thinking about your first out-of-state trip in more than a year? You don't need a passport to head to the U.S. Virgin Islands, making it an easy option for last-minute vacations.

This trio of islands in the Caribbean has sugar-sand beaches, a gorgeous national park, excellent snorkeling, and even deep-sea fishing. Travelers can choose between St. Croix, the largest island; St. Thomas, best known as a busy cruise port; and St. John, a petite nine-by-five-mile spot of which a full 75% is protected land.

But for a truly stress-free escape, opt for one of these all-inclusive resorts or resort packages in the U.S. Virgin Islands. You'll spend less time thinking about the bill and more time enjoying the colorful reefs, seeking secret coves, and bronzing on the beach.

Sugar Bay Resort & Spa, St. Thomas

Top All-Inclusive Virgin Islands Credit: Courtesy of Sugar Bay Resort & Spa

This St. Thomas hot spot is known for its truly all-inclusive packages, with rates that include taxes, meals in any of the six restaurants or bars, house-brand cocktails, domestic beer, wine by the glass, half-day kids programs, Wi-Fi, fitness center access, and plenty of activities (non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and tennis, among others). In addition to having a reputation as one of the best all-inclusive resorts in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Sugar Bay Resort & Spa boasts a nautical blue-and-white theme, bathrooms with marble accents, and rooms with at least a small, furnished balcony. Just be sure to request one with a knockout sea view.

Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino, St. Croix

Top All-Inclusive Virgin Islands Credit: Courtesy of Divi Carina Bay Resort & Casino

It's tricky to find purely all-inclusive resorts in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but as of October 2021, Divi Carina Bay will officially be the only adults-only all-inclusive resort on St. Croix. Prior to October, they'll welcome both children and adults to the newly renovated property. In addition to the on-site casino, Divi guests can enjoy mini golf, a driving range, two freshwater pools, and a tennis court. While you'll be reluctant to leave the property, the staff can also help arrange excursions to places like the Captain Morgan rum factory or Salt River Bay National Historical Park.

Bolongo Bay Beach Resort, St. Thomas

Top All-Inclusive Virgin Islands Credit: Brand X Pictures/Getty Images

Is a swim-up bar a requisite part of your tropical getaway? That's not a problem here. All-inclusive packages at family-run Bolongo Bay are relatively affordable and cover all meals (dining is completely a la carte, no buffets here). Unlimited drinks are also part of the all-inclusive experience, and include most premium liquor brands and house wines and Champagne by the glass. All of your non-motorized water sports (kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and the like) are included, too, and if you book for more than five nights, the resort throws in a Sunset Harbor Cocktail Cruise.

Emerald Beach, St. Thomas

Aerial view of Emerald Beach, St. Thomas Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism

This resort calls itself Emerald Beach - and it certainly isn't overstating. On a remote, pristine stretch of St. Thomas, Emerald Beach offers a multitude of water activities, waterfront restaurants and bars, and one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment-style suites. Emerald Beach's Stay, Dine & Play package, while not traditionally all-inclusive, comes with a daily $25 drink and food voucher as well as an hour of complimentary non-motorized sports each day.

The Buccaneer, St. Croix

Beach cabanas at The Buccaneer Credit: Courtesy of The Buccaneer