An island best known for the striking silhouette of the Piton Mountains, St. Lucia also has all the trappings of a traditional Caribbean getaway: endless sun, powder-white sand, and a clutch of Edenic all-inclusive resorts.

Whether you're here for the snorkeling, the mud baths, the upscale shopping in Soufrière, or the celebrity sightings (they flock here in droves) St. Lucia has a lot to offer the warm-weather traveler, with a particularly high-end vibe. For travelers seeking an all-inclusive vacay, there are plenty of options on the island, none of which are mundane. Here are five of the best, so find your sunglasses and start planning.