11 All-inclusive Resorts in Belize for Your Next Tropical Getaway

Here are 11 of the best all-inclusive resorts in Belize for your next worry-free vacation.

Located on Central America's eastern coast just south of Mexico, Belize borders the Caribbean Sea and includes around 450 islands called "cayes" (pronounced "keys") and a diverse mainland area with rainforests, jungles, mountains, Mayan ruins, and the largest cave system in Central America. The Belize Barrier Reef, the second-largest coral reef in the world, and the Great Blue Hole attract visitors who dive and snorkel among the vibrant undersea wildlife.

Visitors can choose beachfront resorts or treehouses in the forest canopy, most with all-inclusive plans, making for carefree vacations spent snorkeling, diving, fishing, exploring, or relaxing. In addition to the convenience of all-inclusive plans, nearly all Belize businesses accept the U.S. dollar, and the official language is English. Several U.S. airlines travel non-stop to Belize from major cities, and from there, a short local flight or boat trip takes visitors to their resorts. Here are 11 of the best all-inclusive resorts in Belize for your next worry-free vacation.

Turneffe Island Resort, Little Caye Bokel

Turneffe Island Resort near Belize Credit: Courtesy of Turneffe Island Resort

This luxury resort, a favorite with fans of fishing, diving, and snorkeling, is set on a 14-acre private island about 30 miles southeast of Belize City. Guests arrive by boat or helicopter from the international airport where they're met by a resort representative who handles all the details — the beginning of the all-inclusive experience that covers all meals and access to the gym, pool, paddle boards, kayaks, and Hobie Cats. 22 guest rooms and villas offer privacy, relaxation, and adventure.

Belizean Dreams Resort, Hopkins Village

All-Inclusive Resorts in Belize Credit: Courtesy of Belizean Dreams

This intimate beachfront resort is located in Hopkins, a friendly southern Belize fishing village considered to be the center of the Garifuna culture. The property offers nine villas and seven boutique rooms from one to three bedrooms. Guests can choose from a variety of all-inclusive packages that cover room, food, local transportation, and activities. Additional excursions are available depending on guests' interests. Visitors fly into Belize International Airport (BZE) and take a 20-minute local flight and 30-minute drive to the resort.

Manta Island Resort, Glover's Reef Atoll

Set on the atoll, a ring of coral about 36 miles off the southern coast of Belize, Manta Island Resort offers nine private oceanfront cabanas and three two-bedroom villas. The all-inclusive package includes meals, beverages, airport and boat transfers, water sport gear, and snorkeling tours. Guests fly into Belize International Airport, take a 20-minute flight, and then a boat to the island. The resort is a "sister property" of Belizean Dreams Resort as well as adults-only Coco Plum Island Resort and Laru Beya Resort, all locally owned and managed with all-inclusive packages.

Matachica Resort & Spa, San Pedro, Ambergris Caye

Matachica Resort Spa Belize Credit: Courtesy of Matachica Resort and Spa

Located five miles north of San Pedro Town, Matachica offers 32 individual casitas, villas, bungalows, and suites with sea and garden views, thatched roofs, patios, and hammocks. A variety of all-inclusive packages are available, and the resort arranges domestic transportation — a short flight from Belize International Airport to San Pedro and then a speedboat transfer to the property. Onsite activities include spa treatments, kayaking, snorkeling, and biking, and the resort will arrange excursions and tours.

Royal Palm Island, Frenchman Caye

This resort-owned private island is less than nine miles from Belize City, accessible by boat from the international airport. Luxurious one- and two-bedroom air-conditioned cottages offer views of the Caribbean, private palapas in front of each cottage, three meals, beverages (alcohol not included), kitchenette, and return transfers to the airport. Use of jacuzzi, games, and snorkeling equipment is included. Spa treatments, fishing and snorkeling excursions, and Belize tours are available.

Dream Valley Belize, Belmopan

This rainforest resort is set along the Belize River, featuring 30 rooms and suites, swimming pools, all-day restaurant and bar, spa, library, and entertainment center. The all-inclusive rate covers full breakfast, lunch, dinner, non-alcoholic beverages, mountain bikes, canoes, and round-trip transfers from Belize City. Tours, including jungle hikes, zip lines, cave excursions, Mayan ruins, horseback riding, and a zoo are available at additional costs.

Alaia Belize, San Pedro, Ambergris Caye

Beachfront 3 Bedroom Villa Terrace Plunge Pool at Alaia Belize Credit: Courtesy of Alaia Belize

This newly-opened luxury property features spacious guest rooms, suites, and three-bedroom beachfront villas. Amenities include a full-service spa, three restaurants, and three pools, including a rooftop pool and lounge with sea views. The Dive Shop is conveniently located on the property's beach, and San Pedro's shops, restaurants, and fruit stands are a short walk or golf cart ride away. An all-inclusive option, The Ultimate Alaia Experience, includes a beachfront villa, private helicopter transfer, breakfasts, dinners, excursions, spa treatments, boat trips, and several personal chef-prepared meals.

Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort, Stann Creek

All-Inclusive Resorts in Belize Credit: Courtesy of Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort

Located between the Maya Mountains and the Caribbean, this secluded boutique resort is set on 45 acres of beachfront property, lush gardens, and coastal forest. Accommodations include treehouse rooms and beachfront rooms and suites, decorated with folk art and hardwood furniture. The Great House includes the lobby, gift shop, library, bar, rooftop lookout, and restaurant for three meals, happy hour, and cocktails. There's a freshwater infinity pool where tropical cocktails are served. Guests can choose from a variety of all-inclusive packages that include meals, transfers, and adventures for a customized experience.

Blancaneaux Lodge, Cayo District

Blancaneaux Lodge, Cayo District, Belize Blancaneaux Lodge, hotel guest room, cabana interior, Cayo District, Belize. | Credit: Al Argueta/Courtesy of Blancaneaux Lodge

This luxury boutique hideaway hotel is set in western Belize in the 107,000-acre Mountain Pine Ridge Forest Reserve among tropical trees, shrubs, waterfalls, and jungle. 20 elegant accommodations include cabanas, villas, and the ultra-luxe, two-bedroom Coppola Villa with dramatic views, hand-carved antique dining table, and full-time attendant. Montagna features Italian cuisine, and poolside and garden dining are also available. The all-inclusive property was formerly a retreat for the family of Francis Ford Coppola, and it's now one of three Belize Hideaway properties. The others are Turtle Inn and Coral Caye, a private island resort.

Chaa Creek, San Ignacio

treetop hotel villa bed with bathroom behind bed Credit: Courtesy of Chaa Creek

This eco-lodge is located along the Macal River in the foothills of the Maya Mountains about two hours southwest of Belize City. Started as a farm nearly 50 years ago, Chaa Creek Cottages grew and gradually added modern conveniences, like a spa, stables, pool, and most recently, villas with gardens and private plunge pools. Guests can choose to stay in a villa, cottage, treetop suite, or budget-friendly eco-pod in a remote setting. All-inclusive packages are designed for families, honeymooners, and adventure seekers.

Cayo Espanto

Aerial view of a bungalow at The Cayo Espanto Island Credit: Courtesy of The Cayo Espanto Island