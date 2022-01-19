8 Best All-inclusive Resorts in the Bahamas for a Stress-free Beach Vacation

Planning your next island getaway? Here are eight of the best all-inclusive resorts in the Bahamas.

The Bahamas is a chain of more than 700 islands and cays located in the Atlantic Ocean east of Florida. Sixteen major islands are home to resorts, hotels, guest houses, and clear seas that attract divers, snorkelers, fishing fans, and beach lovers. Bahamas experiences include swimming with pigs on Exuma, visiting Iguana Island, exploring underwater caves, and every water sport imaginable. Of course, a favorite "sport" is relaxing in a lounge chair alongside the pool or on a white-sand beach.

A stay at one of the all-inclusive resorts in the Bahamas makes it easy to enjoy your favorite activities without having to reach for cash at every turn or face a surprise when you check out. Most meals, drinks, activities, and amenities are included, so it's easy to budget for your Bahamas vacation, knowing the cost of your trip before you go.

To help you start planning your beach vacation, we've gathered some details on some of the best all-inclusive resorts in the Bahamas.

Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan, Grand Bahama

Spacious rooms, four restaurants, premium beverages, entertainment, gratuities, and taxes are included at this resort on Grand Bahama Island. Dining, from classic Bahamian dishes to flavors of the Mediterranean and Pacific Rim, offers quality and variety. Guests can enjoy world-class fishing, biking, birdwatching, dolphin encounters, a variety of water sports, and more. Golf at the Reef Course, a championship layout designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., is included as well.

Sandals Emerald Bay, Great Exuma

View of the main pool at Sandals Emerald Bay Credit: Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

This adults-only resort is set in 500 tropical acres on a mile-long beach. Three pools, including one with a fire pit in the middle, eleven restaurants, and water sports provide plenty to do. Room rates at a variety of levels include three meals, snacks, unlimited premium liquors, convenient roundtrip airport transfers, taxes, gratuities, WiFi, and more. Unlimited golf at the oceanside Greg Norman-designed Emerald Bay Golf Course is included.

Sandals Royal Bahamian, Nassau

The pool at Sandals Royal Bahamian Credit: Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Recently renovated guest rooms and suites, ten restaurants plus three food trucks in the all-new Coconut Grove, and private offshore Sandals Barefoot Cay make a stay at Sandals Royal Bahamian an exciting all-inclusive experience. The room rate includes three meals, snacks, unlimited premium liquors, roundtrip airport transportation, water sports, entertainment, tips, taxes, gratuities, and more. Optional swim-up butler service suites include VIP airport transfers in a Rolls Royce or Mercedes Benz.

Breezes, Nassau

Aerial view of Breezes in Nassau Credit: Courtesy of Breezes

Set on the white sands of Cable Beach, Breezes boasts three pools overlooking the beach, including a misting pool and one with a swim-up bar. Guest room views range from tropical gardens to oceanfront vistas with some rooms just steps from the sand. Dining options include local favorites along with Italian and Asian-fusion cuisine. Sway in a beachfront hammock, paddle a kayak, or indulge in a treatment at the seaside spa.

Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach, Grand Bahama

Aerial view of Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach Credit: Courtesy of Viva Wyndham Resorts

Located on the southern coast of Grand Bahama, the Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach is set on 26 acres of golden sand, lush foliage, and natural wildlife. Guest rooms feature balconies or terraces with breathtaking views, and the all-inclusive rate covers all meals, cocktails, wines, nightly entertainment, themed parties, yoga classes, and activities that include sailing, windsurfing, kayaking, archery, and introductory dive lessons. For kids, there's a mini-disco and Viva Kids Club.

Hotel Riu Palace, Paradise Island

Aerial view of Hotel Riu Palace, Paradise Island Credit: Courtesy of RIU Hotels & Resorts

This adults-only resort features two pools, one with a swim-up bar, as well as reserved beach areas with seaside hammocks. Enjoy their variety of restaurants that includes a patisserie, ice cream parlor, and al-fresco dining. Beach volleyball, windsurfing, diving, and kayaking are available, and guests have the opportunity to swim with dolphins off Salt Cay Island. The Renova Spa offers a sauna, whirlpool bath, and a variety of treatments.

Warwick Paradise Island, Nassau

This adults-only all-inclusive resort on the south shore of the island features a private harbor, five dining venues, white-sand beach, and convenient access to the Paradise Island Casino. Entertainment includes dance shows, movie nights, live performances, and music at Junkanoo Beat. Relax at Amber Spa with a seaside treatment or therapy of your choice. Dine on local Bahamian specialties with views of Nassau Harbour at Edgewater Grill or choose from several other restaurants or casual poolside fare.

Small Hope Bay Lodge, Andros Island

Katsu hammocks and cabins at Small Hope Bay Lodge Credit: Courtesy of Small Hope Bay Lodge