The Best All-Inclusive Resorts for Adults Only
Hear that? It's not the sound of a baby on an airplane, or an argument between two kids. It's the roar of waves crashing on rocks, tree frogs chirping from the canopy, and of complete, grown-up silence. You don't have to be a parent to value the absence of potentially noisy children. Everyone can appreciate the absolute tranquility of a kids-free hotel.
That's not to say adults can't get rowdy, but adults-only properties tend to foster a relaxed, laid-back vibe. Guests are typically seeking a low-key (and yes, quiet) reprieve from life, especially if that life has three kids under the age of seven.
Resorts such as these know there's only one thing more calming than an escape from the day-to-day tasks of parenthood (or a romantic getaway that isn't stifled by shrieking infants or toddlers peeing in the pool): an all-inclusive package.
Forget about nitpicking over every cocktail or excursion — all-inclusive packages make a resort stay a worry-free experience. You already know what the bill will look like when you return home.
If all this sounds like just what you need, read on for a few of our favorite adults-only all-inclusive resorts around the world.
Chiva-Som, Hua Hin, Thailand
If the word "relaxation" brings to mind banyan-filled gardens, private Jacuzzis, and butler service, this serene retreat — three hours south of bustling Bangkok — could be just your speed. Hosts greet you with a health-oriented survey to help you zone in on your holistic focus (emotional rest? dietary overhaul?) as well as ply you with fresh fruits and vegetables from the on-site garden and plenty of water at every opportunity. Guests must be at least 16 to stay at this resort, where the price tag includes fitness, yoga, and meditation classes, as well as guidance from your health and wellness counselor.
Excellence Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
If you like a classic beach vacation, Excellence Punta Cana should do the trick. Guests can enjoy horseback rides along a 30-mile stretch of coast, or indulge in a moonlit massage. There are four enormous pools, outdoor Jacuzzis, and no less than 10 restaurants and 11 bars. Though we admit, it will be difficult to leave your swim-up suite.
Sunset at the Palms, Negril, Jamaica
Tree house-styled rooms, a swim-up bar, and a jungle vibe are highlights at this Jamaican getaway, where you might spy bright hummingbirds when you wake up in the morning. After-hours entertainment can be found at the weekly cockt
Triple Creek Ranch, Darby, Montana
Don't be dissuaded by the term ranch. Guests at this bucolic resort in the Bitterroot Mountains can spend their days fly-fishing, taking helicopter tours over the 600-acre property, or indulging in wine tastings and a five-course Chef's Table dinner for two at the renowned restaurant. And when it's time to rest, cozy (and very refined) log cabins with wood-burning fireplaces and hot tubs await.
Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa, Maldives
If you need to get as far away from it all as physically possible, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa should suit you nicely. A string of individual huts with thatched roofs are linked by a long, slender pathway. Private porches boast lounge chairs, Jacuzzis, and stairways that lead you right into the turquoise swell of the Indian Ocean.
Le Blanc Spa Resort, Cancun, Mexico
Super-attentive service is the key to this Cancun hotel's flawless reputation. Tasteful details like private beach cabanas, 24-hour room service, and curated daily exercise classes are just a few of the ways Le Blanc charms its guests. Activities include spa days, scuba diving, golf, swimming with dolphins, or playing 27 holes of golf at the Moon Spa & Golf Club.
Royal Davui Island Resort, Fiji
Need some serious alone time? The Royal Davui Island Resort is accessible only by boat or helicopter, and there are just 16 secluded cabins — each with a private, heated plunge pool. Spend the day kayaking or paddleboarding, and refuel with a dinner that highlights fresh fish (think: yellowfin sashimi) culled from local waters every morning.
Castle Hot Springs, Arizona
Castle Hot Springs has been known to host famous travelers, from the Roosevelts to the Vanderbilts, for wellness retreats. The boutique property is set on 1,100 acres, but has only 30 bungalows. It's open to guests 16 years and older, and the rates are inclusive of meals and gratuities. Situated in the Sonoran Desert, the resort also has outdoor activities, an on-property farm and greenhouse growing 130 varieties of fruits, veggies, herbs, and flowers, and (as the name suggests) ancient hot springs.
Couples Resorts, Jamaica
On the laid-back island of Jamaica, Couples is a collection of four boutique properties spanning from Ocho Rios to Negril: Couples Tower Isle, Couples Sans Souci, Couples Swept Away, and Couples Negril. Each property can tailor stays to the couple's exact specifications, whether they want a week filled with spa treatments or every meal served in the privacy of their luxurious villa. All-inclusive packages at each resort include local island transfers, so couples can get out and explore.
Komandoo Island Resort, Maldives
A perfect spot for honeymooners or couples looking for a fantastic island vacation, Komandoo Island Resort is a far-flung Maldives property catering to adults only. The all-inclusive island resort has 65 villas, an undersea restaurant, and plenty of excursions, from scuba diving to yoga sessions. Choose between the all-inclusive Plus Package and the all-inclusive Gold Package: Both are all-you-can-drink, but the latter comes with more excursions and dining options.
Marquis Los Cabos, Baja California, Mexico
Marquis Los Cabos is a beachfront resort at the tip of Baja California, sitting where the desert mountains meet the Sea of Cortez. The adults-only resort has five exceptional and all-inclusive dining options, a cafe, and a bar. Guests will love the included activities, like tennis lessons, cooking classes, tequila tastings, and more. When simply looking to unwind, guests can take to the 13,000-square-foot Spa Marquis or lay out by one of the three stunning on-property pools, which includes the infinity-edge sunset and sunrise pools and the infinity-edge central pool with a three-story waterfall.
Hyatt Zilara, Caribbean
Hyatt Zilara comprises three all-inclusive resorts exclusively for adults: Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall (Jamaica), Hyatt Zilara Cancun (Mexico), and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana (Dominican Republic). No matter which you property choose, you can enjoy the beach or poolside cabanas, or even opt for butler service or a romance concierge during your stay.
Twin Farms, Barnard, Vermont
Twin Farms is a luxurious adults-only getaway in the lush mountains of Vermont. Promoting an inviting brand of New England relaxation, the resort is focused on food; the chef-guided culinary experience uses Vermont's best ingredients, sourced from the property and local and regional partners. Stay in one of the 20 dreamy cabins and spend your days languishing by the fire, unwinding in your cottage's hot tub, and checking out the property's inspiring art collection.
Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa, St. George's, Grenada
Located on Pink Gin Beach in Grenada, this all-inclusive resort is home to 10 restaurants and six bars (including multiple swim-up bars), all of which serve premium spirits. It's not just meals and drinks that are included in your Sandals vacation, though. Snorkeling, scuba diving, and many other water sports are included, and some even come with professional instruction.