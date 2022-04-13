Coming to NYC's NoMad neighborhood, the new property from AKA is Italian designer and architect Piero Lissoni's first project in the U.S.

There's an Ultra-chic, Extended-stay Hotel Coming to New York — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside

Planning an extended stay in New York later this year? Then you're in luck. AKA, the company behind some of the chicest hotel residences geared toward longer stays, is expanding with a new property in the Big Apple. And one thing is certain: It will be a true design masterpiece nestled at the heart of the trendy NoMad neighborhood.

Interior of a suite at the new Hotel AKA NoMad Credit: Jeffrey Totaro/Courtesy of Hotel AKA NoMad

The company took over the former Roger New York hotel on Madison Avenue and is currently transforming it into a modern, ultra-luxe property that will offer its guests sophisticated interiors with bespoke accents. To get the job done, AKA partnered with renowned Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni of Lissoni New York, whose hospitality portfolio includes high-end properties all around the globe. When it opens in late summer (the official opening date has yet to be announced), Hotel AKA NoMad will also be Lissoni's first U.S. hotel project.

Interior of a suite bathroom at the new Hotel AKA NoMad Credit: Jeffrey Totaro/Courtesy of Hotel AKA NoMad

"As leaders in the long-stay sector, we are able to introduce our core residential philosophies to better evolve the traditional hotel category to a high-quality experience that is more livable," Larry Korman, president of AKA, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "At our NoMad location, we are working closely with Piero and his team to infuse a tranquil and sophisticated design that strikes the perfect balance between the privacy and contentment of a residence and the hospitality, service, and style of an intimate hotel."

The lobby of the new Hotel AKA NoMad Credit: Courtesy of Hotel AKA NoMad

So what does that translate into in real life? Well, for starters, guests will catch some Zs in sleek Porro Shin Beds designed by Lissoni and featuring custom padded headboards, and they'll work out of Living Divani work chairs. Custom Rod sofas and areas rugs by Barcelona-based interiors company Nanimarquina will complement the timeless interiors in the suites. High-end Italian ceramic and limestone paired with Fantini hardware in matte black will create a glamorous spa-like ambiance in the bathrooms.

"You know the film 'New York, New York' with Liza Minnelli and Roberto De Niro? Well, for me this will be AKA Nomad. It will be my idea of a New York that encompasses music, life, silence, snow, traffic, and energy, but always accompanied by elegance and diversity," Lissoni said. "It will not be conformist, but will be a hotel that will narrate and speak with a certain style, a little art deco, a little 50s."

Dining inside the new Hotel AKA NoMad Credit: Courtesy of Hotel AKA NoMad