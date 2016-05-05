The Issue: Prior to 2002, illegal hunting was placing the annual wildebeest migration under severe pressure and rapidly diminishing resident game populations, ultimately undermining safari tourism.

The Smart Solution: In close collaboration with the Tanzanian Wildlife Division, Singita manages a team of 120 game scouts (most of them ex-poachers), who form a formidable anti-poaching unit. Illegal hunting has been virtually eradicated within the concession, thanks to these foot soldiers.