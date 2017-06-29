A massive new resort in Zanzibar will have multiple hotels, luxury residences, and East Africa's first Signature golf course.

The Largest Luxury Resort in Africa Is Coming Soon — Here's What You Can Expect When It Opens

A new vacation playground is coming to Africa.

Spanning some 1,016 acres across Zanzibar's Muyuni coastline, Blue Amber Zanzibar is a "luxury tropical community" that will host East Africa's first Signature golf course and deep water marina, luxury villas for sale, and several international hotels for guests.

Bedroom Single Storey Pool Villa Exterior at Blue Amber Zanzibar Credit: Courtesy of Blue Amber Zanzibar

Thanks to its immense size, Blue Amber Zanzibar will be the largest luxury property in Africa, and will be the very first to offer non-residents the opportunity to buy vacation homes.

While the full design elements are still being planned for the property, the space will also include a water sports center, a Mediterranean-inspired beach restaurant, and a leisure center where guests can spend their time shopping, dining, and participating in wellness activities.

When it comes to residential opportunities, plans include hundreds of luxury villas that range from two to three bedrooms, and thousands of luxury and penthouse apartments that range from one to four bedrooms to choose from. Pricing starts at around $198,000.

The Restaurant at Blue Amber Zanzibar Credit: Courtesy of Blue Amber Zanzibar

Visitors can look forward to the Ritz Carlton, Zanzibar, which will be an all-suite and villa resort with 90 rooms.

Bedroom Double Storey Pool Villa at Blue Amber Zanzibar Credit: Courtesy of Blue Amber Zanzibar

"With the commissioning of this luxury tropical resort by Pennyroyal Gibraltar the premium hospitality offerings and world-class facilities will benchmark luxury in Africa," representatives from Pennyroyal Gibraltar, the firm building the property, told The National in an interview regarding the endeavor.