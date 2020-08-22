10 Affordable Hotels in New York City

Editor's Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure. Hotels were chosen based on fall 2020 dates, and rates are subject to change.

Regardless of whether it is your first or hundredth time visiting New York City, it is difficult to deny the electric energy one feels when stepping out onto the streets of the Big Apple. Between the sights, museums, and nightlife, there is always something new and exciting to discover. With so many eclectic neighborhoods, you will be pleased to find there are affordable hotels in NYC for every traveler.

To that end, Hotels.com has determined 10 fantastic, affordable accommodation options that will take the pressure off your hotel hunt and allow you to focus your energy on planning all other aspects of your visit. These hotels prove that being a cost-effective traveler is possible even in New York City.

Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel

Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel

The Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel is located off 7th Avenue, also known as Fashion Avenue, the center of the Garment District where the first fashion designers of New York began. In 15 minutes, you can walk from the front door of the Renaissance to spots such as Macy's and 5th Avenue for an afternoon of window shopping and sightseeing.

Park Terrace Hotel

Park Terrace Hotel on Bryant Park Credit: Courtesy of Park Terrace Hotel on Bryant Park

Steps away from dog-friendly Bryant Park, the Park Terrace Hotel is the ideal Midtown location if you're traveling with your canine best friend. You'll be impressed by your bright room with city views and that your dog can stay for free, and your pooch will be equally impressed with the complimentary food bowls.

The Kimpton Muse Hotel

The Kimpton Muse Hotel lobby Credit: Courtesy of The Kimpton Muse Hotel

The Kimpton Muse Hotel keeps health at the forefront of your stay. No matter what room you stay in, you'll find a yoga mat to use, free of charge. You'll also have access to the hotel's custom PUBLIC bikes, which guests can use for free in the spring and summer months.

Merrion Row Hotel and Public House

Merrion Row Hotel and Public House lobby Credit: Courtesy of Merrion Row Hotel and Public House

Looking for a luxe and charming hotel in the heart of New York's Theater District? Check in to Merrion Row Hotel and Public House. With stylish rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an upscale Irish-American restaurant, you'll be set.

Cambria Hotel New York — Chelsea

Cambria Hotel room in New York Credit: Courtesy of Cambria Hotel New York

Located in the trendy Chelsea neighborhood on the west side of Manhattan, the Cambria Hotel New York — Chelsea gives you access to a complimentary business center. Bonus: children stay free when staying in the same room as their parent or guardian.

Hotel Scherman

Guestroom at Hotel Scherman Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Scherman

Hotel Scherman's free luggage storage allows you to make the most of your time in New York City; you won't have to lug your suitcase around on your last day. Instead, you can explore Rockefeller Center or even visit a museum before catching your flight.

Hotel Beacon

Hotel Beacon exterior Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Beacon

Hotel Beacon is on the Upper West Side, which means it's within walking distance of a feast of renowned NYC attractions like the American Museum of Natural History, Central Park, and Beacon Theater.

Artezen Hotel

Room at the Artezen Hotel in New York City Credit: Courtesy of Artezen Hotel

Traveling with children 12 years or younger? The accommodating Artezen Hotel in the Financial District is hooking you up with a children-stay-free policy. Plus, cribs are free, so traveling with the whole family will be that much more seamless.

Hotel Le Jolie

Hotel Le Jolie room in New York City Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Le Jolie

If you arrive in the city by car, you'll have a parking spot waiting for you at Hotel Le Jolie in Williamsburg, a lively neighborhood in Brooklyn. Even more, this boutique hotel offers complimentary access to 30 premium movie channels including HBO & Cinemax, and complimentary breakfast for all guests. The hotel also has easy access to the L and G trains and is a 15-minute drive from the Brooklyn Bridge.

Hotel Mulberry

Hotel Mulberry room Credit: Courtesy of Hotel Mulberry