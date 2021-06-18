This Dark Sky Resort in Arizona Offers In-room Telescopes and Guided Stargazing

The Adero Scottsdale is a night owl's dream come true.

The hotel, located in the Sonoran Desert, has the distinction of being the only Autograph Collection destination inside a certified Dark Sky Community, meaning it's a prime location for stargazing all year long.

Telescopes set up for stargazing in Arizona Credit: Courtesy of ADERO

To help stargazers make the most of their stay the hotel has set up a plethora of options for those who want to linger long into the night. This includes its customized Stargazing Lawn, as well as guided stargazing events from the "Star Dudes," the hotel's resident Dark Sky Zone Experts.

Sky lounge at ADERO in Scottsdale Credit: Courtesy of ADERO

On select evenings, the Star Dudes will be available to assist guests in navigating the heavens above to spot all the right constellations. They'll also have binoculars and telescopes to further educate Adero guests about the Solar System and other interesting visible deep-sky objects. Depending on the time of year you visit, this includes the Orion constellation and "the dog star," which is the brightest star visible from earth, along with the Milky Way.

Additionally, the resort telescope is available by request and can be placed in-room for guests who wish to have a more private viewing experience. A Night Sky Chart is also provided for a self-guided tour of the galaxy, in addition to information about Adero's Dark Sky Zone and tips on the many ways to enjoy the night sky at the resort.

Stargazing in Arizona Credit: Scott Adams/Courtesy of ADERO

Guests looking to get the most out of their nighttime stays can book the Signature Dark Sky Corner Suites, which sit on the southernmost end of the resort. Each suite comes with a view of Red Mountain and a private 250-square-foot wraparound balcony to take it all in. Guests can also book a Celestial Suite, which comes with its own private wraparound balcony with corner panel-sliding doors so guests can open up the entire corner for indoor/outdoor living, and maybe even catch a glimpse of a few shooting stars right from bed.