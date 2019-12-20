You Can See the Hollywood Sign From the Pool of This Celeb-worthy Vacation Rental in L.A.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Plum Guide

Many tourists travel to Los Angeles, California, hoping to snap a selfie in front of the Hollywood sign, only to discover getting near the famous landmark can be quite difficult. But thanks to The Plum Guide, a company offering stays in the world’s most luxurious homes, you can capture those famous white letters from the comfort of your bed, private pool, and even dining room table. It’s all part of the experience when you book this 3,600-square-foot Hollywood Hills home.

Fondly referred to as “A Sign is Born” by The Plum Guide’s home critics, the sprawling, single-floor home in northern L.A. sits just a few hundred yards below the giant sign on Mount Lee, providing incredible views of the iconic structure from almost anywhere. From the few vantage points where the Hollywood sign isn’t visible, guests can look out over stunning views of Southern California and lush greenery surrounding the home.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Plum Guide

Image zoom Courtesy of The Plum Guide

But “A Sign is Born” offers more than just incredible views. After all, the property isn’t a hotel; it’s a home meant to be enjoyed, even by temporary residents. The five bedrooms here are all Hollywood glam: statement light fixtures, marble bathrooms, an asymmetrical in-ground pool, and color-blocked walls emblazoned with modern art. The home even comes with a private outdoor bathtub — the most blissful lookout point of Los Angeles. And if you’re looking to get cozy, curl up in front of the angular fireplace right off the full-size kitchen.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Plum Guide

Book your trip to one of Hollywood’s most scenic homes — and snap those Instagram-worthy shots — through The Plum Guide here.