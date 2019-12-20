Sweden’s Icehotel Went All Out For Its 30th Anniversary With Elaborate Suites

Image zoom Asaf Kliger/Courtesy of Ice Hotel

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Sweden’s Icehotel has designed suites so elaborate and artful, guests will have a hard time believing it’s all crafted from frozen materials.

A total of 33 artists from 16 different countries gathered in northern Sweden for two weeks to carve the rooms of Icehotel 30. They created 15 unique suites, a wedding ceremony hall, a tower and an ice bar in this year’s carving. The hotel’s construction was completed by a team of builders, creative support, ice producers and lighting designers.

This year’s ornamented site features some of the most jaw-dropping designs to ever sit above the Arctic Circle. The masterpiece of the hotel may be its grand 75-foot Main Hall. It is attached to a ceremony hall, inspired by the Chinese gingko tree, where guests can get married.

When it comes to overnight accommodations, there are a variety of options. One of this year’s most impressive suites is called “A Night at the Theatre,” where guests can play on an ice stage, which is even adorned by ice curtains.

One ultra-mod suite is called “Echos of the Torne River” and, alongside impressive ice sculpting, features music created from the sounds of ice forming and shifting. One luxurious suite has managed to transform the ice into something that resembles pure gold. Sleeping underneath layers of fur blankets will complete the experience.

Alternatively, if you’d rather just admire the cold artwork and sleep in the warmth, a year-round hotel building offers warm rooms.

No matter which temperature guests choose to sleep in, they’ll be able to explore the 13-foot ice tower that extends outside from the main lobby, sip a frozen drink at the hotel icebar or sit out on the observation deck and watch the northern lights in the sky.

The winter Icehotel is open for reservations through April 14, 2020, when it will melt away until next year. A three-night stay at the Icehotel (with one night in an ice suite) runs about $1,400 per person, based on double occupancy.

