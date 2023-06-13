This New Hotel on Long Island's North Fork Has 200 Feet of Beachfront and a Heated Saltwater Pool

Hotel Moraine, North Fork's newest boutique hotel, is all about family-friendly relaxation — and stunning ocean views from every room.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova
Published on June 13, 2023
Chairs and umbrellas on the beach at Hotel Morraine
Photo:

Courtesy of Hotel Morraine

North Fork, the 30-mile peninsula parallel to the Hamptons, is a food and wine lover's paradise (there are more than 60 vineyards in the area). But the region, which is also home to many farms nestled among sunflower fields, craft breweries, and quaint oceanfront hotels, has also been a magnet for travelers seeking a quieter and more laid-back escape than what its more famous neighbor across the bay offers. And North Fork's newest boutique stay focuses on exactly that — providing guests of all ages with a tranquil setting to relax, recharge, and explore.

Hotel Moraine, located in the historic village of Greenport on the Long Island Sound, is a 20-key property that debuted on June 5.

A guest room balcony at Hotel Morraine

Courtesy of Hotel Morraine
Lounge chairs and tables around the pool at Hotel Morraine

Courtesy of Hotel Morraine

The two-story hotel, nestled on three beachfront acres of lush greenery and verdant lawns, draws inspiration from the North Fork's farmhouses. The lobby, with its high ceilings and large glass walls, is reminiscent of a barn and houses the reception area, a shop, and a bar serving everything from coffee and pastries in the morning to cocktails with freshly squeezed juice in the evenings. From there, guests can transition to the heated saltwater pool and covered deck with fire pits and unobstructed water views. Salads, lobster rolls, kid-friendly fare, and a curated selection of local wines (the property's owners are behind Croteaux Vineyards, a nearby rosé farm) are on the poolside menu.

All 20 rooms come with water views, high-end decor touches, like custom rugs and cabinetry, spa bathrooms with soaking tubs or walk-in showers, Anatome toiletries, Bellino bed linens, plush Kassatex robes, and soothing coastal-inspired colors.

Interior of a guest room at Hotel Morraine

Courtesy of Hotel Morraine
Interior of a guest room at Hotel Morraine

Courtesy of Hotel Morraine

Guests who'd like to stay active can head to the hotel's gym, swim in the ocean (the property has 200 feet of beachfront), or get a stand-up paddleboard and explore the coastline from the water. 

Greenport’s main drag is lined with vintage boutiques, antique shops, and family-owned restaurants, all within a short drive from Hotel Moraine. No car? The hotel has an in-house car for local drop-offs and pickups.

The gift shop at Hotel Morraine

Courtesy of Hotel Morraine

Nightly rates at Hotel Moraine start at $350, and you can book your stay at hotelmoraine.com.

