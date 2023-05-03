This Chic New Boutique Hotel Brings Parisian Flair to Kentucky — and Has a Hidden Bar On-site

If you like the bright colors of Kentucky Derby fashion, you'll love the newest boutique hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hotel Genevieve is a chic property by Austin-based hospitality company Bunkhouse Group located in Louisville's trendy NuLu (or New Louisville) neighborhood. It started welcoming guests on May 3.

"Louisville is just a great town. Totally underrated in our view," Amar Lalvani, Bunkhouse Group's executive chairman, told Travel + Leisure. "Beyond the Derby and the bourbon trail, both of which we love, the city has a lot to offer culturally in terms of the art scene and food scene as well."

Courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

The hotel's name refers to its inspiration: the patron saint of Paris, Saint Genevieve. It's a nod to the historic American city's French roots. (Louisville was named after Louis XVI, the last king of France, in honor of his support of the American colonies during the Revolutionary War.)



Courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

Courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

Bunkhouse Group partnered with interior design studio Rohe Creative to design a floral space filled with color, from the pink and gold front desk to the shades of blue throughout the 122 guest rooms. That's paired with a number of antique finds, including an art collection largely sourced from antique fairs, including Texas' famous Round Top Antiques Fair.

"This is our first urban-core, new-build hotel, which means it doesn’t have some components that are central to our other properties — lushly landscaped grounds, a garden, a beach, etc.," Tenaya Hills, Bunkhouse Group's SVP of design and development, told T+L. said. "So we really wanted to make up for the lack of natural setting with really beautiful architectural details."

Courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

Courtesy of Bunkhouse Hotels

Hotel Genevieve is not just a place to rest your head, but a culinary destination, too, thanks to three restaurants and bars by James Beard-nominated chef Ashleigh Shanti, as well as a mini-market filled with local provisions.

Lalvani said the hotel's all-day eatery Rosettes "transports you to the feeling of dining alfresco in a beautiful Parisian cafe," while The Bar at Hotel Genevieve offers craft cocktails, light bites inspired by French street food and Mediterranean cuisine, and boasts sweeping views of the city and the Ohio River. There's also a late-night speakeasy-like joint, Lucky Penny, hidden in the hotel. "All of them bring things that are new to Louisville but somehow, feel like they totally belong," Lalvani said.

Rates at Hotel Genevieve start at $159 per night. Book your stay at bunkhousehotels.com.