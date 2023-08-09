This Berkshires Town Just Got a Charming New Hotel — With Mountain Views, a Pool, and Affordable Nightly Rates

The Berkshires, the scenic mountainous region in Western Massachusetts offering abundant outdoor activities, fall foliage galore, and farm-to-table restaurants, just welcomed a new boutique hotel in downtown North Adams.

Taking over what was the town's largest hotel, the new Hotel Downstreet has been transformed into an art enthusiast's haven with multiple studios, galleries with rotating exhibitions, and an in-house art collection spotlighting local and international talent. Owned and operated by Main Street Hospitality — which is behind another North Adams boutique property, Porches Inn — the 90-key hotel is just a few steps from The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.

A common area/ lounge area at Hotel Downstreet in North Adams, MA

Corey Favino/Courtesy of Hotel Downstreet 

"We capture the fun, artsy spirit of this charismatic little town better than any other hotel," Tyler Carroll, the property's general manager, told Travel + Leisure. "We thoughtfully blend arts and culture with functionality, and our amenities – pool, game room, and restaurant – add great value."

The hotel's guest rooms are designed with longer stays in mind and feature microwaves, mini-fridges, and workstations. The decor and ornamentation throughout the spaces is minimal — because the whole hotel is meant to serve as a backdrop to the property's curated art collection.

"The work that we did with our interior architecture and interior design team was geared toward simplicity," Sarah Eustis, founder and CEO of Main Street Hospitality, explained. "There's a lot of black and white, clean lines, bright lighting, cement floors, and there's not a ton of patterns in the fabrics. The rooms are very clean and uncluttered so as not to compete with [the art] on the walls."

A guest room at Hotel Downstreet in North Adams, MA

Corey Favino/Courtesy of Hotel Downstreet 
An art lined hallway at Hotel Downstreet in North Adams, MA

Corey Favino/Courtesy of Hotel Downstreet 

And the list of represented artists and works reads like a museum catalog: Barbara Prey, Cory Feder, Kento Iida, Stephen Hannock, Noah Post, and Anthony Chase. A spectacular mural by Eric Forstmann, depicting the town nestled among the mountains, covers the wall behind the front desk in the lobby. And in one of the galleries on the ground floor, guests can currently peruse an exhibit of Jarvis Rockwell's (son of Norman Rockwell) toy collection, that includes "little Barbies and little Star Wars figures," Eustis added.

A large painting behind the front desk at Hotel Downstreet in North Adams, MA

Corey Favino/Courtesy of Hotel Downstreet 
Mini figurines on shelves at Hotel Downstreet in North Adams, MA

Corey Favino/Courtesy of Hotel Downstreet 

But even if contemporary art is not your cup of tea, the hotel's prime location in the heart of North Adams and top-notch amenities (see: the pool and sauna in the basement) are good enough reasons to consider it for your next Berkshires getaway. Another draw? The affordable nightly rates, which start from $145.

Live music sessions are also in the works, and the hotel plans to partner with local vendors (like Bright Ideas Brewing and Tres Ninos Taqueria) on various events.

You can book your stay at the new Berkshires property at hoteldownstreet.com.

