This Colorado Mountain Town Is Expanding Its Hot Springs — With 10 Adults-only Pools, a Cold Plunge, and a Waterfall Pool

Certain towns seem to have it all — good restaurants, walkability, stunning landscapes, and easy access to major cities. Glenwood Springs, Colorado, is one such place. The city of slightly more than 10,000 people is an hour from Aspen and Vail, and less than three hours from Denver. It’s surrounded by mountains and a national forest, with the iconic blue waters of Hanging Lake and a series of underground caverns all within reach. But the city’s biggest draw are its three hot springs.

The newest of the three, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, has 16 riverside pools connected by heated walkways, a large family pool, and an “experience pool,” where the mineral makeups of hot springs around the world — from Iceland to Japan — are replicated.

Jack Affleck/Courtesy of Iron Mountain Hot Springs

Iron Mountain is in the midst of expanding, with 10 new adults-only hot spring pools, a cold plunge, and a large freshwater pool with a waterfall set to open this spring.

The expansion, called Upriver, will almost double the size of the hot springs and is set to open in phases throughout early 2023. All 10 of the new soaking pools will have pebble bottoms, providing a natural foot massage, and eight of the 10 will be set along the river. In addition to a cold plunge and a waterfall pool, the Upriver expansion will bring in a new café.

The hot spring water at Iron Mountain is geothermally heated and has more than 14 different minerals, including iron, sulfate, chloride, sodium, and calcium. To stay fresh, the water is completely replenished every two hours with temperatures ranging between 98 and 108 degrees Fahrenheit.

Courtesy of Iron Mountain Hot Springs

The new Upriver expansion is reserved for people over the age of 21, while the existing 16 hot spring pools and the experience pool are for visitors ages 5 and older. Kids under the age of 5 can play in the freshwater pool. Two of the current soaking pools at Iron Mountain are ADA-compliant, and almost all offer magnificent views of the Glenwood Springs landscape — including Iron Mountain, Red Mountain, and the twin peaks of Mt. Sopris to the south.

In addition to the new Upriver café, Iron Mountain operates the poolside Sopris Café, where you can find everything from pizza and charcuterie to grab-and-go snacks. The cafe also has beer, wine, and canned cocktails. In Iron Mountain’s existing bathhouse, you’ll find a water refill station, a gift shop, and locker rooms.

Courtesy of Iron Mountain Hot Springs

Iron Mountain is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors can reserve a three-hour soaking period online, in advance, with rates from $36 to $48 (depending on the time of day and day of the week). The last three-hour soaking period starts at 7 p.m.

Those looking for more can purchase an all-day pass, which includes a locker, unlimited towels, and stunning sunset views. An all-day pass is $100 during the week and $125 on the weekend. Learn more at ironmountainhotsprings.com.

