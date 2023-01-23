This Flight Attendant-approved TikTok Hack Is a Genius Way to Avoid Overpriced Airport Food

When you travel for a living, you’re bound to pick up some pretty brilliant hacks along the way. Such is the case with flight attendants, who have to be very resourceful about what they pack for life on the road — or in the sky, rather. They find themselves hopping from planes to hotel rooms constantly, so they know what to pack to make traveling a whole lot easier.

Lately, they can’t seem to get enough of the Hot Logic Mini Portable Oven, a small, plug-in portable food warmer that lets you cook and reheat meals quickly and easily anywhere there’s a power outlet. And luckily for all of us, this genius tool is 25 percent off at Amazon — so you can save $13 and try it out.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $53)

To call the Hot Logic Mini a viral sensation is putting it mildly. Try plugging that search term into TikTok, and you’ll find a seemingly endless stream of posts, many of which are from flight attendants (and lots of road trippers and truckers, too!) enthusiastically endorsing this little life-changer. This brilliant device cooks or heats up 1.5 quarts of food, either fresh or frozen. Pop your Tupperware right in there, zip it up, plug it in and let its built-in heating element produce food that stays warm for up to 12 hours.

Flight attendants are filming from their hotel rooms during layovers, from home as they meal prep, and even from planes and at airports, raving about the product that’s become an integral part of their travel routine.

At less than 9 inches wide and 7 inches across, the Hot Logic Mini is big enough for full meals but small enough to pack away easily — and so lightweight at just one pound. Inside, the oven is lined with silver fabric that holds a conduction heating pad inside, making it safe for all kinds of food containers, including plastic, metal, glass, aluminum foil and cardboard. It uses 45 watts of power for a low, slow heat, similar to a Crockpot.

Outside, the oven is wrapped in polyester and comes in nine vibrant colors and patterns including hot pink, neon green, royal blue, houndstooth, and black. In other words, it’s both fun and functional. And the possibilities are endless (camping, the office, the airport, you name it.)

In fact, more than 21,000 Amazon reviewers gave the food warmer five stars, and many are flight attendants. One bought the Hot Logic Mini their coworkers were raving about and loves it for saving money and eating healthy during layovers. This is what they had to say: “I am a believer! It has changed my layover eating life,” continuing, “For shorter layovers, I usually warm up leftovers or soup or resort to a frozen entree in a box. Think of the money I’ll save by not eating out all the time. Think of how healthy I’ll be by not eating restaurant food so often.”

And those are just the Amazon reviews. On TikTok, the praise continues. One flight attendant even confessed she’d been heating up her food with a clothing iron in her hotel room. Needless to say, many of her more 20,000 followers “came for” her, so she decided to get the Hot Logic Mini. Now she can’t live without it and recommends it to anyone who “basically lives in hotels” like she does, including business travelers.

As one TikToker explains, you just have to give the Hot Logic Mini about 30 minutes to get your food warm and ready. All you need is a power outlet, so technically you can do this as you wait at your airport gate. Who needs to frequent an expensive food court? We won’t judge!





If you’re a backpacker on a budget, have dietary restrictions, or hit the road so frequently that daily takeout and restaurant dining is too much of an extravagance, the Hot Logic Mini Portable Oven is a no-brainer. Now’s the perfect time to grab yours, too, as we don’t know how long this sale is going to last. Think of it as a $40 investment in self-care that makes it so much easier to eat healthy and save money — so you can truly enjoy your travels, guilt-free.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40.

