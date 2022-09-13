Airfare Is Expected to Hit a 5-year High This Holiday Season — Here's How You Can Still Save

Hopper data shows a 31% increase in Christmas airfare when compared to 2019.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 13, 2022
Travelers wearing protective masks walk through LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Photo:

Angus Mordant/Getty Images

Holiday prices this season will be the highest they’ve been in five years as Americans, new data shows.

The Christmas holiday will be the most expensive with domestic airfare averaging $463 round trip, an increase of 31% compared to 2019, according to data from Hopper shared with Travel + Leisure on Tuesday. International airfare during the holiday is averaging a whopping $1,300 round trip, a 26% increase compared to 2019.

Thanksgiving prices are looking to be a little cheaper, averaging $350 for a round trip flight. But that was still a 22% increase from the same time period in 2019. And international flights — Thanksgiving is often a great time to snag a deal abroad — were also lower, averaging $795 round trip.

The price increases are due to a combination of jet fuel prices, fewer flights scheduled, and high demand.

Still, Hopper found more than half of Americans plan to travel for either one or both of the holidays this year. And at least 30% plan to fly. 

“With both Thanksgiving and Christmas airfares expected to be higher than in previous years, we recommend travelers start planning early by monitoring prices now,” Hayley Berg, Hopper’s lead economist, told T+L, adding, “Flexible travelers will save the most this holiday season. If you can be flexible on travel dates and fly before and after each holiday week you can save as much as $300 off peak airfares.”

Berg said prices — especially for Christmas — are expected to “fluctuate in the coming weeks.” Travelers looking for a deal on Thanksgiving travel should think about flying either on Monday, Nov. 21, or on Thanksgiving Day and returning the week after the holiday. And travelers hoping to save some money for Christmas should depart the Monday or Tuesday before the holiday and return on the Tuesday or Wednesday after Christmas Day.

Overall, travelers should book their holiday flights no later than mid-October (and really, the sooner, the better). 

When it comes to hotels, however, the opposite is true with Hopper recommending travelers book a room at the last minute to save, especially in big cities. By doing this (and being flexible on where they stay), the site said travelers could save as much as 25%.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Interior of a busy Miami International Airport seen from above
Over 12 Million Americans Are Expected to Fly for Labor Day — What to Know Before You Travel
Alleys of Gothic Quarter and Barcelona Cathedral, Barcelona, Spain
These Destinations Have Some of the Cheapest Fall Flights, According to Expedia
Travelers arrive at Orlando International Airport on the day before Christmas
Why Now Is the Best Time to Book Holiday Flights, According to Travel Experts
Hand on gas pump handle
Gas Prices Reach an 'All-time High' in the U.S. — Here's How You Can Still Save Money
City Traffic congestion
Here's How Many People Are Hitting the Roads for July 4 Weekend, According to AAA
Woman using laptop to book flight tickets and plan holiday
Flight Prices Are About to Drop by 25%, Hopper Predicts
A woman shopping online for flight tickets on airline website with laptop, entering credit card details to make mobile payment at home.
Consumer Price Index Sees Dip in Airfare and Gas Prices
Find out the best times to book flights for the top deals.
The Best Time to Book a Flight for Domestic, International, and Summer Travel
A traveler carries luggage while walking through terminal 2 at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in Morrisville, North Carolina,
Flight Prices Saw the Highest Single-month Increase Since 1963 — Here's How to Save
Woman’s hands holding passports & boarding passes while waiting at the check-in counter in the airport
4 Ways to Save on Plane Tickets This Summer, According to the Cheap Flights Expert
Out of focus image of people waiting in line for check-in on flight at airport terminal
These Cities Have Seen the Largest Increase in Airfare Prices This Year, Study Shows
People viewing the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center at dusk, New York, NY,
Expect to Pay More for Hotels This Holiday Season — but Here's Where You Can Save
Travelers wearing face masks arrive at Orlando International Airport on the day before Christmas
Questions about Omicron and Holiday Travel? Here's What You Should Know
Gas station
Save Money on Summer Travel Despite Rising Gas Prices and Flight Fares With These Expert Tips
Aerial panoramic view of Cancun beach and city hotel zone in Mexico. Caribbean coast landscape of Mexican resort with beach Playa Caracol and Kukulcan road. Riviera Maya in Quintana roo region on Yucatan Peninsula
International Flight Prices Are at Historic Lows Over the Holidays — Here's Where to Book a Cheap Trip
Father and son loading car for a trip
Mistakes to Avoid When Planning Your Memorial Day Getaway, According to Experts