Fourth of July Travel Is Actually Cheaper Than Last Year — and You Can Still Snag a Deal

Domestic airfare ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend has dropped a whopping 27 percent compared to last year, welcome news for travelers as international prices continue to soar.

An average roundtrip domestic flight for the holiday weekend now costs $300 — or $100 less than the same time last year, according to the travel app Hopper. That’s in line with 2019 pre-pandemic prices and a significant difference from international travel as flights to Europe, for example, remain the highest they’ve been in at least five years.

However, some days are more expensive to travel on than others. Travelers who depart on Saturday, July 1, and return on either Monday or Tuesday can save an average of $74 per ticket. The most popular days to travel are Friday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 4.



Travelers hoping to avoid the crowds should consider booking outside of the busiest departure times of late morning (from about 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and early evening (from about 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

“Travelers hitting the skies this long weekend are booking trips to Las Vegas, Atlanta and New Orleans, among many other large US cities,” Hopper wrote in the report. “International travelers are staying regional, with destinations in Mexico, Canada, and Puerto [Rico] the most booked on Hopper this 4th of July weekend.”

For those still looking to snag a deal, Hopper advises those looking to fly to travel on Saturday, July 1, as and return on Monday, July 3. Some suggestion for where to head? The company has fares for as low as $90 between major cities when booking through its app.

Experts at Hopper reccomend checking out big cities to score a last minute savings, as "Hotel prices in major cities like NYC and Las Vegas typically drop prices closer to check-in date."

While trips to Europe may break the bank this summer, Hopper noted travelers hoping to escape on an international getaway can still find deals to Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. In fact, these trips are coming in at less than half the price of a trip to Europe or Asia.

And when it comes to hotels, rates remain steady compared to last year for the July 4 holiday weekend with an average cost of $197 per night. Travelers appear to be opting for stays in major cities like Las Vegas, Miami, and New York in the U.S. and London, Madrid, and Bangkok outside the country.

