Travel App Hopper Is Having a 1-day Sale With $100 Off Flights to Caribbean, Florida, and More

Travel booking app Hopper is going big for spring break with a one-day-only sale with up to $100 off flights and up to 40 percent off hotels.

The sale, which must be booked by 3 a.m. ET on March 4, is available on trips to 50 different destinations across the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, and more, Hopper shared with Travel + Leisure. And as a bonus, there are no blackout dates or restrictions for the sale.

"If you haven't booked your Spring Break trip yet, the clock is ticking!” Hayley Berg, Hopper's lead economist, told T+L. “If you haven't made Spring Break plans yet, there are great deals to take advantage of including… in popular destinations like islands in the Caribbean, beaches in Florida and ski towns out West."

Travelers can save $100 off airfare when they escape to warmer temperatures and fly to Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aruba, the Cayman Islands, or Turks and Caicos. And they can also receive up to 20 percent off a hotel in those destinations.

The hotel savings are even greater if travelers vacation in Salt Lake City, Little Rock, San Antonio, Houston, Denver, or Atlanta where they can save up to 40 percent off their stay. The savings will be capped at up to $150.

Travelers hoping to hop over to Europe can snag $50 off flights to Barcelona and an additional 25 percent off hotels there up to $200, or head to Mykonos where travelers can get up to 30 percent off a hotel and save $30 on their flights.

The sale comes as Hopper predicts 60 percent of travelers expect to spend $500 or more on a spring break trip this year with 33 percent planning to go even bigger and spend over $1,000. It also comes as both hotel prices and flight prices are on the rise — in fact, domestic airfare for spring break is averaging $264 per ticket, a 20 percent increase compared to last year.