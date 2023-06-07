This U.S. Airport Had the Most Delays and Cancellations in 2022, According to Hopper

Nearly half of all flights out of Chicago’s Midway International Airport were disrupted with delays and cancellations last summer, making it the most unpredictable airport in the country.

In total, 44 percent of all flights were disrupted at the Chicago area airport during the summer of 2022, the most of any other U.S. airport, according to new data released by travel app Hopper and shared with Travel + Leisure. That was followed by Baltimore’s BWI Airport, which saw 39 percent of all flights disrupted, and Newark Liberty International Airport, which saw 37 percent of flights disrupted.

The good news was the busiest airport in the U.S. last summer — the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport — only saw 26 percent of all its flights disrupted, while the second busiest — Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport — only saw 25 percent of flights disrupted.

"Travel is expected to be busy this summer season, particularly to international destinations. And it's coming at a cost,” Hayley Berg, the lead economist at Hopper, told T+L. “Those Americans traveling this summer will want to get their money’s worth and arrive at their destinations on time. We recommend travelers add trip protection to their summer plans to get ahead of any delays or cancellations.”

When it came to Europe, Brussels saw the most disruptions for the summer of 2022 with 67 percent of flights having issues, followed by Budapest, Lisbon, London Gatwick, and Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

The data is being looked at as the summer travel season kicks off with some of the highest international airfare prices in years, especially to Europe and Asia. In fact, airfare to Europe this summer is up 26 percent compared to 2019, according to Hopper.

To save a headache at the airport on travel day, Hopper recommends travelers take the first flight of the day (flights departing after 9 a.m. are two times more likely to be delayed than earlier), build in a buffer day to prepare for the worst, and check their flight status before heading to the airport.