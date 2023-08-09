Domestic Airfare Is on the Decline This Month — Here’s When It Will Start to Rise Again

Airfare costs for domestic flights are expected to level off and even drop this month before rising again ahead of the holiday season, according to a new report.

The cost of a domestic flight is expected to drop 2 percent in August, averaging about $267, according to a report by travel app Hopper shared with Travel + Leisure. Those fares are then forecast to remain low through mid September before peaking once again in late November and early December.

"We’re expecting the cost of domestic airfare to level off this August,” Hayley Berg, the lead economist at Hopper, told T+L, but added that “long-haul international airfares will not see the same relief [and] destinations across Europe and Asia will remain higher than 2019 prices as we head into the fall."

Berg added: “For those looking to book an upcoming trip, the early fall ‘shoulder season’ can often be one of the cheapest times of the year to travel and you'll experience less crowds as kids head back to school.”

When it comes to domestic flights, travelers can still score a deal since costs remain down 11 percent compared to both this time last year and this time in 2019. But those prices will start to rise and are expected to average about $283 per ticket in November and December for last-minute Thanksgiving and Christmas bookings.

Travelers shouldn’t expect to catch a break on international airfare, however, due to high demand and lower capacity compared to pre-pandemic. Hopper said airfare to Europe, for example, remains 7 percent higher than before the pandemic and the average cost of airfare to Asia is 59 percent higher than pre-pandemic.

For fall getaways, travelers are booking popular domestic destinations like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, and Boston, according to Hopper. Cancun is currently the most popular international destination with flight prices averaging just $288 round-trip.

In addition to domestic airfare, hotel costs are coming down from their summer peaks. Hotel prices in the United States are now averaging $183 per night, lower than this summer’s per night peak of more than $200.

