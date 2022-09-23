Hong Kong to Ease Pandemic-era Travel Rules Next Week

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022
Hong Kong
Photo:

China News Service/Getty Images

Hong Kong will eliminate its mandatory 3-day hotel quarantine and ease testing rules next week, ending one of the last strict pandemic-era travel quarantine measures left in the world.

Starting Sept. 26, overseas travelers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport will no longer need to quarantine in a hotel, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board. The policy has been in place for more than two years.

Instead, the city will implement a “0+3” policy in which travelers must self monitor for symptoms for three days and can do so from home, CNN reported. They will be able to go outside during this time but restricted from certain places like bars and restaurants.

The city will also end the requirement to undergo a PCR test before boarding a flight, instead requiring a rapid antigen test 24 hours before someone boards. Travelers will also need to undergo a PCR test on day 2, day 4 and day 6 after their arrival as well as undergo a rapid antigen test each day for seven days.

“The new arrangements mark Hong Kong’s re-opening as a tourism gateway with significant international connections. This is expected to initially attract mainly business travellers, family visitors and returning Hong Kong residents,” Dr. Pang Yiu-kai, chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, said in a statement. “The new arrangements will allow greater convenience and flexibility for travellers.”

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee cited the city’s stabilizing infection numbers as a reason for the relaxed entry rules, according to CNN.

“We hope to give the maximum room to reconnect Hong Kong, and to revitalize our economy,” Lee said.

The new measures come on the heels of nearby Japan’s decision to begin welcoming independent travelers again on Oct. 11. Japan will also lift its daily cap on the number of arriving visitors. Currently, travelers can visit Japan, but are only allowed with a state-recognized travel agency.

Other countries once known for their strict border policies have also dropped pandemic-era travel restrictions, like Australia and New Zealand.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
People Enjoying the Beach in New Zealand
New Zealand Eliminates Vaccine, Testing Requirements for Travel — What to Know
Norwegian Encore at sea
These Cruises Are Skipping Bermuda on Certain Trips Due to COVID-19 Testing Policy
Visitors walk on the Ninenzaka slope in Kyoto, Japan,
Japan Is Making It Easier for Tour Groups to Visit — Here's How
Tourists visit the Ayutthaya Historical Park in Ayutthaya, Thailand
Thailand to Drop More COVID-19 Restrictions for Travelers — What to Know
The Norwegian Encore at sea in Alaska
Norwegian Cruises to Allow Unvaccinated Passengers Starting in September
The Carnival Sunshine sailing during sunset
More Cruise Lines to Start Allowing Unvaccinated Passengers on Board
Royal Caribbean - 10 night Hawaii Cruise, Vancouver to Oahu
These Major Cruise Lines Just Dropped COVID-19 Testing Requirements for Shorter Sailings — What to Know
Passengers waiting for their flights inside international Philip S W Goldson Airport.
Belize Just Dropped All COVID-19-related Entry Restrictions — What to Know
St. Lucia
These Caribbean Islands Are Making It Easier to Visit by Dropping COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
Curacao
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
Sunny day in one of the idyllic beaches of Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas.
The Bahamas Just Eliminated All Pre-arrival Testing for Vaccinated Travelers
Pura Ulun Danu Bratan in Bali, Indonesia
Where Americans Can Travel in Asia — A Country-by-country Guide
Seven mile beach in the Cayman Islands
The Cayman Islands Eases Entry Rules for Vaccinated Travelers
Public Beach near Red Hook, US virgin Islands
U.S. Virgin Islands Ending All COVID Travel Restrictions for American Travelers — What to Know
Tourists take photos on the stair steps of Wat Arun in Bangkok.
Thailand Is Making It Easier for Vaccinated Tourists to Visit — Here's How
Tourists stand at the Mt. of Olives as evening falls over the Old City in Jerusalem, Israel.
Israel Becomes Latest Country to Eliminate Pre-departure COVID-19 Testing