These Slippers May Be the Best Ones You Can Buy at Amazon — and They’re Just $21 Today

The super comfortable fleece-lined, memory foam slippers “fit like a dream” and have more than 17,000 five-star ratings from shoppers.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Published on November 13, 2022 08:00AM EST

HomeTop Women's Fuzzy Curly Fur Memory Foam Loafer Slippers with Polar Fleece Lining Tout

After a hectic flight or a long commute home, the first thing we want to do is kick off our shoes and slide our feet into your cozy, perfectly worn-in house slippers. And, according to shoppers, there’s no pair more comfortable than the HomeTop Women’s Slippers

Not only have they earned a top-five spot on Amazon’s best-sellers list and more than 17,000 five-star ratings, but the comfy slippers are also on sale. Right now, you can get a pair for just $23. And, there’s a special on-site coupon that helps you score double discounts by giving you an additional 10 percent off your purchase. 

The HomeTop Women’s Slippers get their coziness from soft, fleece-lined construction, which is strategically made with moisture-wicking material so you can wear them for prolonged periods without your feet getting too toasty or sweaty. They also feature a cushy memory foam footbed that conforms to your unique foot shape and supports your toes, arches, and heels, helping to relieve tension and discomfort from the day. This springy insole also provides shock-absorbing benefits to prevent pain and discomfort while you’re walking. 

What’s more, the HomeTop Women’s Slippers have a lightweight rubber sole on the bottom that’s flexible and durable with a grippy traction pattern so you can walk confidently on any surface. Their slip-on design allows the wearer to easily slide in and out of the slippers, and their loafer-like, closed-toe silhouette keeps your feet secure, in place, and most importantly, comfy.

“They fit like a dream and are so comfy; I forget I have slippers on my feet,” one Amazon reviewer shared. “Also, the tread makes them so I can go down to the basement or on my deck without having to put on shoes. I believe these are the best slippers I've owned.” Similarly, another shopper wrote that “they feel heavenly” and admitted, “I don't want to take them off.” 

A third customer added, “They are so soft and so warm, plus the memory foam soles make wearing them around the house a real delight.” Their review was followed by another shopper that highlighted, “They mold to my feet, don’t pinch any part of my feet, and provide arch support.” 

Another customer added that they’ve experienced “no flopping up and down when you walk” and a reviewer noted, “The elastic around the top holds the slipper on without pinching anywhere.” 

But, perhaps, their biggest perk is how fast they warm up cold toes. One shopper wrote, “My feet are always cold, but after a few minutes of wearing them, my feet become warm.” Another reviewer said, “The hard bottom keeps the cold out but is not too bulky. [They're] warm enough that I don't have to layer [them] with socks, which is typical for me.” 

And, if you’re anything like this Amazon customer, you’ll be wearing them all day long: “I put these on the minute they arrived, and I wear them every day from the time I get up until I go to bed.” 

Whether you need a new go-to pair of slippers or a thoughtful gift for someone on your list, the HomeTop Women’s Slippers need to be on your radar. Get a pair while they’re on sale for just $23, and don’t forget to use that on-site coupon for additional savings. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $21. 

