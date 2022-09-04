This Portable Sound Machine Will Help You Sleep Well While You’re Traveling

And it’s only $24 at Amazon.

Published on September 4, 2022

HoMedics White Noise Sound Machine
Getting a good night’s sleep is hard enough in the comfort of your own home, but getting one while traveling can often feel downright impossible. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found an easy and affordable way to help you catch some much-needed Zs while you’re on the go with the portable Homedics White Noise Sound Machine

The handy device plays soothing sounds to lull you into a deep, relaxing sleep. There are six sounds to choose from: white noise, thunder, ocean, rain, summer night, and brook. And each one is designed to mimic the natural environment to create the most soothing sleeping experience possible. 

The sound machine can be powered in two different ways, so you don't have to worry about it running out of juice in the middle of your REM cycle. You can plug it into a wall outlet, or if you're trying to sleep somewhere without a power source, you can use four AA batteries — making it an excellent option for RVs or camping trips. 

HoMedics White Noise Sound Machine

Amazon


To buy: amazon.com, $24

Even better, the sound machine has three auto-off timer options of 15-, 30-, and 60-minute sessions, so you don't waste battery life while you sleep. Or you can choose to play the relaxation sounds continuously until you turn it off manually if you are a light sleeper and need to use it throughout the night. 

Plus, the device is incredibly lightweight and compact, making it super easy to pack. One shopper said, “It’s a must when traveling.” While another agreed, and wrote, “We love love love this machine and can't sleep without it,” adding, “We bring it with us when we travel and we bought two more for each of our small children. It really drowns out any outside noise and calms you when trying to fall asleep.” 

A third raved, “This device is more important than my pillow. We don't travel anywhere without them. Never hear another door slam in a hotel again.” Perhaps best of all, it's actually affordable, at only $24, so you can buy one for your bedroom and a second one to keep in your suitcase without breaking the bank. Ready to say goodbye to sleepless nights? Shop the Homedics White Noise Sleep Machine here

At the time of publishing, the price started at $24.

