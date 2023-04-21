This 133-day Cruise Sails From the South Pole to the North Pole — With Epic Stops on 5 Continents Along the Way

Holland America Line announces the 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole itinerary, which will sail to five continents over four months.

Updated on April 21, 2023
Exterior Holland America cruise ship in Greeland iceberg waters
What are your plans in 2025? If you have about 100 days of PTO, then this new world cruise might be for you. Holland America Line has just announced a new 133-day Grand Voyage embarking on January 25, 2025, on the Volendam, which will sail to destinations from Antarctica to the Arctic.

The Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole embarks and disembarks in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, calling at 68 ports in 28 countries on five continents. The adventure begins in a southerly direction, traveling through the Panama Canal, then down the west coast of South America. From there, the ship will spend four days sailing around Antarctica (there won't be any land excursions, however, just scenic sailing).

Tip of cruise ship seen arriving to Antarctica on Holland America cruise

Next is a transatlantic crossing to Africa, followed by a northward journey to Europe, eventually crossing the Arctic Circle off the coast of Norway. Then, there's the return transatlantic crossing via Iceland and Greenland, followed by a trip down the East Coast and back to Fort Lauderdale.

The itinerary also includes overnights in eight ports for deeper immersion: Fuerte Amador, Panama; Callao, Peru; Buenos Aires; Rio de Janeiro; Barcelona; Lisbon; and Reykjavik.

"Detailed planning went into this voyage to ensure we're visiting destinations when the weather is favorable, and we included locations that are sought after like the Amazon River, Greenland and Iceland, in addition to Antarctica and the Arctic," said Paul Grigsby, vice president for deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.

At the same time as this north-south cruise, Holland America will also be sailing an east-west Grand Voyage. "We've created two voyages that linger in ports for memorable moments and several overnight stays. We even timed it so the two voyages will meet-up to share an overnight experience in Barcelona," Grigsby said.

Holland America hasn't announced the pricing for the two Grand Voyages yet, but early bookers can receive perks like complimentary Wi-Fi and a $500 air credit. Interested parties can call the cruise line's reservation department at 1-800-522-3399 for more information.

