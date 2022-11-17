Holland America Line Is Sailing 48 'Heritage Cruises' to Celebrate Its 150th Anniversary

Holland America Line is drawing from onboard traditions and visiting ports with historic importance to the brand for these 48 special sailings.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on November 17, 2022
Aerial view of a Holland America Line ship sailing through the Panama Canal
Photo:

Courtesy of Holland America Line

Holland America Line is retracing its long history with a series of heritage sailings in honor of the cruise line’s 150th anniversary next year.

To celebrate the milestone, the cruise line will revisit historic ports of call around the world in Alaska, northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, and more, Holland America exclusively shared with Travel + Leisure. The 48 cruises will also include special onboard experiences like Dutch high tea served with treats specially made for the heritage voyages and a historic happy hour with prices and drinks to match (think: cocktails for less than $1).

A Holland America Line Nieuw Amsterdam ship sailing through glaciers

Courtesy of Holland America Line

“As a beloved company that’s been around for 150 years, these special Heritage Cruises allow us to continue celebrating Holland America Line with our guests in a meaningful way,” Gus Antorcha, the president of Holland America Line, said in a statement provided to T+L. “We have a deep connection to ports around the world, and we’re excited to show how each highlighted destination has shaped our brand.”

The cruise will kick off with a 14-Day South America Passage cruise from Buenos Aires.

Overall, the heritage cruises will stop in 56 historic ports, including in Sitka and Skagway in Alaska; in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Rome, and Lisbon in Europe; in St. Thomas and San Juan in the Caribbean; in Honolulu and Maui in Hawaii; in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland in Australia and New Zealand; and more.

A Holland America Line ship sailing through Half Moon Cay, Bahamas

Courtesy of Holland America Line

On board the heritage cruises, travelers can enjoy classic Dutch games like an egg walk or Sjoelen, a tabletop shuffleboard game, as well as sip 150th 'De Lijn' gin cocktails, enjoy a 150th Martini for just 75 cents, and sit down to a Captain's Gala Dinner complete with classic dishes pulled from previous Holland America Line menus. 

Passengers will also be treated to “This Day in History” announcements and receive special port fact sheets for each heritage port.

Holland America’s official 150th anniversary will take place on April 18, 2023. The company first started as a shipping and passenger line called the Netherlands-American Steamship Company.

A Holland America Line ship in Rotterdam departs on historic voyage

Courtesy of Holland America Line

Additionally, Holland America is sailing special transatlantic cruises for its anniversary. The first, which took place in October, recreated the company’s first sailing by crossing the Atlantic Ocean (before Holland America even incorporated). The second, which will sail on April 3, will leave Florida and spend eight days crossing the Atlantic, eventually arriving on the cruise line's anniversary, April 18, back in the Netherlands.

