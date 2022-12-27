Holland America Is Having a Huge End-of-year Sale — With Up to 30% Off Fares, Free Upgrades, and More Perks

The sale lasts until the end of February but you'll want to book before Jan. 31 to snag the best perks.

Published on December 27, 2022
Holland America Line is celebrating the end of the year with a sale offering savings on cruise fares, free stateroom upgrades, and other enviable perks.

The cruise line’s sale, which can be booked up until Feb. 28, 2023, is available on select summer 2023 and spring 2024 cruises, according to Holland America. During the sale, each cruise fare is up to 30% off with stateroom and balcony upgrades available (think: a verandah stateroom for the price of an ocean view or an ocean view room for the price of an interior room).  

Travelers who book their cruise by Jan. 31, will also receive an onboard credit of up to $400 per stateroom, depending on the length of the cruise.

“Wave season features generous promotions to plan the next year’s travel, and we put ‘Time of Your Life’ together thinking about the benefits that are requested most often by our guests,” Beth Bodensteiner, the chief commercial officer of Holland America Line, said in a statement. “While travelers are making their vacation plans, we’re excited to get them thinking about the convenience and diversity of a cruise and entice them to book with ‘Time of Your Life’ when the value of cruising is at an all-time high.”

In addition to the stateroom perks, kids 18 and younger who are traveling as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom can sail for free on select cruises. The free fare doesn’t include taxes, fees, and port expenses.

Holland America also offers a “Have it All” fare, which includes up to three shore excursions, a signature beverage package, specialty dining on board, and a Wi-Fi package included in the price of a cruise.

As part of the sale, travelers can head on 7-night tours of Alaska, explore the waters of Europe from the Mediterranean to the Baltic Sea, and soak up the warmth of the Caribbean with trips to popular destinations like Grand Cayman, St. Thomas, and more.

Holland America, which first started as a shipping and passenger line called the Netherlands-American Steamship Company, celebrates its 150th anniversary next year. To mark the milestone, the company is revisiting historic ports of call around the world in Alaska, northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, and more.

Holland America is also sailing special transatlantic cruises for its anniversary. The first, which took place in October, recreated the company’s first sailing by crossing the Atlantic Ocean (before Holland America even incorporated). The second, which will sail on April 3, will leave Florida and spend eight days crossing the Atlantic, eventually arriving on the cruise line's anniversary, April 18, back in the Netherlands.

