This Cruise Will Cross the Arctic Circle in an Epic 28-day, 15-port Voyage — When to Book

Holland America Line is gearing up to cross the Arctic Circle on a new 28-day voyage inspired by a legendary Norse explorer.

The new voyage, which will depart on June 29, 2025, will sail roundtrip from Rotterdam in the Netherlands and pass through five different countries, including spending extensive time in Iceland and Greenland, Holland America shared with Travel + Leisure. The trip, which will sail aboard the company’s Nieuw Statendam ship, was inspired by Norse explorer Erik Thorvaldsson (known as Erik the Red), who founded the first European settlement in Greenland.

“Legendary Voyages give us the opportunity to create longer cruises that delve deeper into a region and include ports we don’t normally visit, like the four maiden calls in Greenland on the new Arctic Circle Crossing,” Beth Bodensteiner, the chief commercial officer of Holland America Line, said in a statement provided to T+L. “We’re taking this itinerary up to Norway’s North Cape, then heading farther north in Greenland on both coasts and adding amazing opportunities in Iceland. At 28 days, it’s the perfect length to showcase this area and give our guests an experience that goes beyond a brief introduction to the countries.”

Courtesy of Holland America Line

The trip will cross the Arctic Circle several times and stop in a total of 15 ports in Norway, Iceland, Greenland, Scotland, and England. The trip includes several maiden calls for Holland America in Greenland (at Nuuk, Ittoqqortoormiit, Sisimiut, and Ilulissat) as well as an overnight stop in Reykjavik.

Bookings for the trip open on Aug. 24 and start at $4,717 per person. Travelers can also book the company’s “Have it All” fares starting at $6,399, which includes perks like shore excursions, specialty dining, a beverage package, and Wi-Fi as well as the extra bonus of included prepaid gratuities.

Courtesy of Holland America Line

Beyond the new Arctic voyage, Holland America is also planning on sailing an epic 133-day pole-to-pole Grand Voyage in 2025, which will sail as far south as Antarctica and as far north as the Arctic Circle off the coast of Norway. The company celebrated its 150th anniversary last year with a series of heritage cruises, including a special transatlantic cruise that recreated the company’s first sailing by crossing the Atlantic Ocean before the cruise line was even incorporated.