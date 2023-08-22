This Cruise Will Cross the Arctic Circle in an Epic 28-day, 15-port Voyage — When to Book

The trip will cross the Arctic Circle several times and stop in Norway, Iceland, Greenland, Scotland, and England.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023
Koningsdam ship by Holland America Line in Alesund, Norway
Photo:

Courtesy of Holland America Line

Holland America Line is gearing up to cross the Arctic Circle on a new 28-day voyage inspired by a legendary Norse explorer.

The new voyage, which will depart on June 29, 2025, will sail roundtrip from Rotterdam in the Netherlands and pass through five different countries, including spending extensive time in Iceland and Greenland, Holland America shared with Travel + Leisure. The trip, which will sail aboard the company’s Nieuw Statendam ship, was inspired by Norse explorer Erik Thorvaldsson (known as Erik the Red), who founded the first European settlement in Greenland.

“Legendary Voyages give us the opportunity to create longer cruises that delve deeper into a region and include ports we don’t normally visit, like the four maiden calls in Greenland on the new Arctic Circle Crossing,” Beth Bodensteiner, the chief commercial officer of Holland America Line, said in a statement provided to T+L. “We’re taking this itinerary up to Norway’s North Cape, then heading farther north in Greenland on both coasts and adding amazing opportunities in Iceland. At 28 days, it’s the perfect length to showcase this area and give our guests an experience that goes beyond a brief introduction to the countries.”

The Holland America Line Arctic Crossing 2025 Itinerary Map

Courtesy of Holland America Line

The trip will cross the Arctic Circle several times and stop in a total of 15 ports in Norway, Iceland, Greenland, Scotland, and England. The trip includes several maiden calls for Holland America in Greenland (at Nuuk, Ittoqqortoormiit, Sisimiut, and Ilulissat) as well as an overnight stop in Reykjavik.

Bookings for the trip open on Aug. 24 and start at $4,717 per person. Travelers can also book the company’s “Have it All” fares starting at $6,399, which includes perks like shore excursions, specialty dining, a beverage package, and Wi-Fi as well as the extra bonus of included prepaid gratuities.

Exterior of the Nieuw Statendam ship by Holland America Line

Courtesy of Holland America Line

Beyond the new Arctic voyage, Holland America is also planning on sailing an epic 133-day pole-to-pole Grand Voyage in 2025, which will sail as far south as Antarctica and as far north as the Arctic Circle off the coast of Norway. The company celebrated its 150th anniversary last year with a series of heritage cruises, including a special transatlantic cruise that recreated the company’s first sailing by crossing the Atlantic Ocean before the cruise line was even incorporated.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A view of the historic centre of Porto behind the 19th century Dom Luis I bridge, which crosses over the Douro river.
Portugal Just Launched an Unlimited Monthly Rail Pass for Under €50
JetBlue airplanes at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
This JetBlue Sale Has Flights for As Low As $39 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Entrance sign to Joshua Tree National Park
Joshua Tree Partially Reopens Following Tropical Storm Hilary — What to Know
Interior of the Amtrak Cascades Bus
Amtrak Announces Its First-ever Electric Bus Option — and It'll Operate Along This Popular Route
A Breeze Airways airplane on the tarmac at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in Tampa, Florida,
This Low-cost Airline's Entire Network Is 30% Off Right Now in Major Fall Flight Sale — and We Have the Promo Code
Passengers check-in for Southwest Airlines flights at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.
Southwest Just Started Limiting Its Early-bird Check-in — Here’s Why
Palms are hit by strong wind and rain from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Palm Desert, California.
Airlines Issue Waivers, Cancel Flights As Tropical Storm Hilary Drenches West Coast
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
This Southwest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for As Low As $49 — When to Book
Children play on the beach and in the ocean near Pohaku Park in Kahana, HI
Hawaii Gov. Says Travelers Can Visit Unaffected Parts of Maui, Rest of State, Amid Wildfire Recovery
Exterior of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise at sea
Margaritaville at Sea Is Thanking Teachers With This $49 Cruise Sale — When to Book
View of boats in the water with Mt. Vesuvius in the background in Naples, Italy
American Airlines Is Heading to Naples, Nice, and More From These U.S. Hubs in 2024
TSA Pre Check line at JFK airport
TSA Just Made Enrolling in PreCheck a Bit Easier — Here's How
Eiffel Tower and Seine river at sunrise, Paris, France
2 American Tourists Caught Sleeping in the Eiffel Tower Overnight
Empty Streets in Dublin City center
Aer Lingus Is Launching 2 Routes to Dublin From These U.S. Cities
The pool and exterior of Rush Creek Lodge in Yosemite
This Hotel Near Yosemite Is Offering Free Spa Treatments to Guests Who Volunteer to Clean the Park
The Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy
Tourist Caught Climbing on Trevi Fountain to Fill Water Bottle — Watch the Video