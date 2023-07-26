This 42-day Cruise Will Sail From Florida to Europe to the Middle East Next Year

Holland America's “42-day Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage” will make 16 stops including Greece, Tel Aviv, Morocco, and more.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023
The Holland America Line Inc. Volendam cruise ship passes through the Tarr Inlet in Glacier Bay, Alaska
Photo:

Tim Rue/Getty Images

Holland America Line will launch a 42-day cruise across the Atlantic Ocean and around Europe and the Middle East from Florida next year, inspired by a journey the cruise line took nearly 100 years ago.

The “42-day Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage” cruise will sail from Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 9, 2024, and visit 16 different ports before heading back to Florida, according to the cruise company. The sailing is part of the company’s Legendary Voyages, which are longer cruises ranging from 25 to 59 days.

Travelers who board the company’s Volendam ship will first sail to the Azores before heading over to Tangier, Morocco, and on to Italy and Greece where they will have the opportunity to visit popular cities like Florence, Rome, and Athens. The cruise will then head down to Israel where guests can explore Tel Aviv and Jerusalem before making its way to Egypt and Tunisia. 

On its way back to Florida, passengers will stop in Gibraltar, Spain, and Casablanca.

“Holland America Line was one of the first companies to feature cruise vacations that went beyond a transatlantic crossing, and today we’re continuing to innovate our itineraries by offering memorable voyages like this ultimate Mediterranean and Atlantic passage sailing,” Beth Bodensteiner, the chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, said in a statement. “Since introducing this new Legendary category of cruises that offer an in-depth focus on one region, they’ve been very popular. We’re excited to add a longer voyage that makes it easy to explore the Med in depth without a long-haul flight.”

Holland America said the cruise is inspired by a trip the company took in 1925, which departed from New York City on the Rotterdam IV and sailed to several of the same ports next year’s cruise will visit.

Last year, Holland America celebrated its 150th anniversary with a series of heritage cruises, including a special transatlantic cruise that recreated the company’s first sailing by crossing the Atlantic Ocean before the company was even incorporated.

The company is also planning an epic 133-day pole-to-pole Grand Voyage in 2025, which will sail as far south as Antarctica and as far north as the Arctic Circle off the coast of Norway.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Aerial view of a Holland America Line ship sailing through the Panama Canal
Holland America Line Is Sailing 48 'Heritage Cruises' to Celebrate Its 150th Anniversary
MS Koningsdam sailing a canal in Venice
Holland America Is Having a Huge End-of-year Sale — With Up to 30% Off Fares, Free Upgrades, and More Perks
The ms Koningsdam by Holland America Line at sea
The Best Way to See the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse May Be From the Water — on These New Cruises
Aerial view of Reyjkavik, Iceland
These Are the Top 10 Adventure Trips Americans Booked This Summer
Exterior Holland America cruise ship in Greeland iceberg waters
This 133-day Cruise Sails From the South Pole to the North Pole — With Epic Stops on 5 Continents Along the Way
Interior of the Wish Tower Suite living room on board the Disney Wish
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Large-ship Ocean Cruise Lines of 2023
Aerial view of the Seabourn Sojourn at sea
This Luxury Cruise Will Sail Around Africa in 90 Days — Visiting 26 Countries
A architecutral building in Barcelona
This Just-announced Luxury Cruise Sails From New York to the Mediterranean Sea — Before Spending 3 Months in Europe
The Holland America Line ms Westerdam sailing past Santorini
This Might Be the Most Affordable Way to See Europe This Summer
The Silversea Silver Dawn at sea
This New 140-day Luxury Cruise Sails to 37 Countries Around the World
Exterior view of the tip of Silversea Silver Cloud ship with passengers on deck
These 'Grand Voyages' Take Long-haul Cruising to the Next Level — With a 44-day Cruise on the Mediterranean Sea Visiting 13 Countries
Exterior of Holland America Rotterdam ship
These Cruises Take You Across the Atlantic From the U.S. to the Netherlands — Over 2 Weeks
The pool deck on board the Regents Seven Seas Voyager
This Luxury Cruise Line Just Added 164 New Itineraries — Including a 154-night Around-the-world Sailing
Aerial view of Shirley Lookout on St John, Antigua. Lush green landscape of the island with bright blue waters and boats scattered along the bay.
Seabourn's Newest Ultra-luxe Expedition Ship Launches This Summer — Here's Where It's Sailing
Pool aboard Seabourn Cruise Line
10 Cruises From Florida for a Warm-weather Getaway
The Crystal Serenity cruises ship out on the water
This Famed Cruise Line Just Announced a New Around-the-world Cruise — Visiting 35 Countries in 5 Months