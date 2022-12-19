Major Storms May Affect Travel During the Busy Holiday Week — What to Do If Your Flight Gets Canceled

Various airlines have already issued waivers and travel alerts.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022
Busy airport
Photo:

Getty Images

A major storm is forecast to hit several parts of the country this week, potentially disrupting what is expected to be a busy holiday travel week

The storm is threatening to unleash snow, rain, and winds from the Plains all the way to the Atlantic Seaboard at the same time as a cold front brings bitterly frigid temperatures through the holiday weekend, AccuWeather reported

First forecasted to hit the west, resulting in snow as early as Wednesday, Denver is expected to see several inches of accumulation. The Ohio Valley and Great Lakes are also in the path of a winter storm with snow likely accumulating Thursday through Friday, according to the National Weather Service Northern Indiana.

Temperatures in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest could also dip into the negative teens by Christmas Eve, The New York Times reported, while subzero temperatures could reach as far south as the Central Plains. It will get so cold across the country that even Florida will see lows in the 30s and 40s over Christmas weekend.

“For some folks, it could be one of the coldest Christmases in a while,” Zackary Taylor, a senior meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center, told the NYT. “The cold air spilling southward is certainly some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this winter and there is the potential there for some record low temperatures.”

A few airlines have already issued travel waivers for the storms, including Delta Air Lines, which issued one for the Pacific Northwest for travel from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22 to and from Seattle and Portland. United Airlines also issued a travel waiver for more than two dozen airports in the Midwest for travel from Dec. 21 through Dec. 23.

While JetBlue didn’t issue a storm-related travel waiver, the airline did issue a holiday travel alert, warning people to be prepared, arrive at the airport early, and sign up for airline notifications to keep up with their flight status.

Travelers who do experience a significant delay or cancellation should be prepared by knowing their options and their rights. The first step is to be informed by checking the flight status or signing up for email, text, or in-app alerts. Some third-party websites or apps also monitor flights for cancellations or delays, like Flighty or FlightAware.

If a flight is impacted by either a weather or airline-caused issue, travelers need to know what their options are. To that end, the Department of Transportation launched a new website detailing airline compensation policies over the summer that details everything from meal vouchers to overnight hotel room policies.

Travelers who want to re-book can often do so in-person at an airport help desk or either over the phone, over text, or online. Or better yet, try the international customer service line, Katy Nastro, a travel expert with Scott’s Cheap Flights, told T+L.

“Just because you are flying domestic, doesn't mean the exact same scenario is affecting other parts of the world,” Nastro said. “So while everyone might be trying the US customer service line, you'll most likely get to an agent faster by trying one of the foreign lines where the agents can help you all the same.”

Nastro added travelers should also be aware of “interline agreements” that allow airlines to put travelers on a different carrier. 

“For instance, if your United flight from Chicago to NYC gets canceled and the airline doesn’t have any empty seats until the next day, see if they will put you on, say, an American flight,” Nastro said. “While there’s no guarantee, it never hurts to ask, especially if getting rebooked (free of charge) would save you a half-day or more of waiting.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A plane sits during a blizzard
Airlines Issue Travel Alerts, Waivers as Storm Sweeps Across the U.S.
Close-up of winter car tires mounted on a sport utility vehicle
Winter Storm Expected to Slam Parts of the Country This Weekend, Impacting Holiday Travel
Illustrated graphic with a map, passport, suitcase and a travel credit card
The 6 Best Credit Cards for Frequent Travelers
Southwest Airlines flight is listed as canceled on a schedule at Boston Logan International Airport
What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled, According to a Travel Expert
A flight status board at Orlando International Airport shows a few of the hundreds of flights cancelled
The Airlines With the Most Delays This Year, According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics
Stormy Fort Meyers, Fla. ahead of Hurricane Ian
Airports, Theme Parks Reopen As Florida Deals With Hurricane Ian Aftermath
Passenger check-in kiosks are covered in protective plastic at Daytona Beach International Airport
Flights Canceled, Airports and Theme Parks Close as Hurricane Nicole Hits Florida
Travelers navigate a security checkpoint at Denver International Airport on November 22, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
The TSA Screened a Record Number of Passengers on the Sunday After Thanksgiving
Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona Hits Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Severely Impacting Travel — What to Know
Travelers arrive at Orlando International Airport on the day before Christmas
Holiday Travel Won't Be 'Perfect' but Better Than Summer, DOT Says — What to Know
Delta A321 interior
Delta Is Making It Easier to Handle Canceled Flights During Fourth of July Weekend — Here's How
Travelers wearing protective masks wait in line at the Latam Airlines Group SA terminal at the Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) in Sao Paulo, Brazil,
Airlines Issue Flight Waivers for Brazil Due to Protests — What to Know
A Delta Air Lines plane prepping for upcoming storms
Airlines Issue Flight Waivers As Weekend 'Bomb Cyclone' Predicted for East Coast
Passenger traffic during the holidays at Leipzig-Halle Airport
15 Holiday Travel Tips for a Less Stressful Festive Season
Snow at Delta terminal
Airlines Offer Travel Waivers, Cancel Flights As Winter Storm Landon Moves Across U.S.
Denver airport interior.
This New Interactive Website Will Show Cancellation and Delay Policies for U.S. Airlines