Major Storms May Affect Travel During the Busy Holiday Week — What to Do If Your Flight Gets Canceled

A major storm is forecast to hit several parts of the country this week, potentially disrupting what is expected to be a busy holiday travel week.

The storm is threatening to unleash snow, rain, and winds from the Plains all the way to the Atlantic Seaboard at the same time as a cold front brings bitterly frigid temperatures through the holiday weekend, AccuWeather reported.

First forecasted to hit the west, resulting in snow as early as Wednesday, Denver is expected to see several inches of accumulation. The Ohio Valley and Great Lakes are also in the path of a winter storm with snow likely accumulating Thursday through Friday, according to the National Weather Service Northern Indiana.

Temperatures in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest could also dip into the negative teens by Christmas Eve, The New York Times reported, while subzero temperatures could reach as far south as the Central Plains. It will get so cold across the country that even Florida will see lows in the 30s and 40s over Christmas weekend.

“For some folks, it could be one of the coldest Christmases in a while,” Zackary Taylor, a senior meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center, told the NYT. “The cold air spilling southward is certainly some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this winter and there is the potential there for some record low temperatures.”

A few airlines have already issued travel waivers for the storms, including Delta Air Lines, which issued one for the Pacific Northwest for travel from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22 to and from Seattle and Portland. United Airlines also issued a travel waiver for more than two dozen airports in the Midwest for travel from Dec. 21 through Dec. 23.

While JetBlue didn’t issue a storm-related travel waiver, the airline did issue a holiday travel alert, warning people to be prepared, arrive at the airport early, and sign up for airline notifications to keep up with their flight status.

Travelers who do experience a significant delay or cancellation should be prepared by knowing their options and their rights. The first step is to be informed by checking the flight status or signing up for email, text, or in-app alerts. Some third-party websites or apps also monitor flights for cancellations or delays, like Flighty or FlightAware.

If a flight is impacted by either a weather or airline-caused issue, travelers need to know what their options are. To that end, the Department of Transportation launched a new website detailing airline compensation policies over the summer that details everything from meal vouchers to overnight hotel room policies.

Travelers who want to re-book can often do so in-person at an airport help desk or either over the phone, over text, or online. Or better yet, try the international customer service line, Katy Nastro, a travel expert with Scott’s Cheap Flights, told T+L.

“Just because you are flying domestic, doesn't mean the exact same scenario is affecting other parts of the world,” Nastro said. “So while everyone might be trying the US customer service line, you'll most likely get to an agent faster by trying one of the foreign lines where the agents can help you all the same.”

Nastro added travelers should also be aware of “interline agreements” that allow airlines to put travelers on a different carrier.

“For instance, if your United flight from Chicago to NYC gets canceled and the airline doesn’t have any empty seats until the next day, see if they will put you on, say, an American flight,” Nastro said. “While there’s no guarantee, it never hurts to ask, especially if getting rebooked (free of charge) would save you a half-day or more of waiting.”